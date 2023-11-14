Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s 2023 Fashion Week is available for users to enjoy, and it has brought a new Timed Research quest alongside it called Runway Stars. Here’s everything we know about it.
Every year, Pokemon Go runs an event called Fashion Week that sees various new creatures dressed up in different costumes.
The Fashion Week 2023 event is available for users to check out, and it’s brought a new paid Timed Research quest along with it.
Here’s everything we know about the Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research quest, including the tasks and all the rewards you can get by completing them.
Thanks to Serebii, we have all of the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest.
Step 1 of 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Diglett Encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon – Croagunk Encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon – Blitzle Encounter
- Catch 40 Pokemon – Pikachu Encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Wooper Encounter
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Shinx Encounter
- Take 4 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Kirlia Encounter
- Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter
- Take 8 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Absol Encounter
- Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Butterfree Encounter
Rewards: Dragonite Encounter, 2 Premium Battle Pass, 5,000 XP
There’s everything you need to know about the Fashion Week paid Timed Research. Those looking to get access to the quest can purchase the ticket in the in-game shop for $1.99 USD.
