Pokemon Go’s 2023 Fashion Week is available for users to enjoy, and it has brought a new Timed Research quest alongside it called Runway Stars. Here’s everything we know about it.

Every year, Pokemon Go runs an event called Fashion Week that sees various new creatures dressed up in different costumes.

The Fashion Week 2023 event is available for users to check out, and it’s brought a new paid Timed Research quest along with it.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research quest, including the tasks and all the rewards you can get by completing them.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, we have all of the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – Diglett Encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – Croagunk Encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon – Blitzle Encounter

Catch 40 Pokemon – Pikachu Encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Wooper Encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Shinx Encounter

Take 4 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Kirlia Encounter

Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Sneasel Encounter

Take 8 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Absol Encounter

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Butterfree Encounter

Rewards: Dragonite Encounter, 2 Premium Battle Pass, 5,000 XP

There’s everything you need to know about the Fashion Week paid Timed Research. Those looking to get access to the quest can purchase the ticket in the in-game shop for $1.99 USD.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips