How to complete Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge

Niantic has officially revealed what trainers must catch to complete the Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go.

Fashion Week is a yearly event, complete with costumed creatures for players to encounter. This time, the mobile game has introduced never-before-seen fashionable Pokemon, including Dragonite and Wooper.

The upcoming festivities will also mark the debut of Shiny Gothita in addition to ‘mons like Butterfree and Kirlia in 3-star Raids. Additionally, Sneasel, Wooper, Diglett, and Furfrou will appear in 1-star Raids.

During Fashion Week 2023, Pokemon Go trainers can also complete the event’s Timed Research and Collection Challenge. Here’s everything you’ll need to do for the latter.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all the information we need regarding what trainers need to catch for the event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Fashionable Diglett As a wild spawn Summer Style Pikachu As a wild spawn Gothita As a wild spawn Fashionable Croagunk As a wild spawn Fashionable Wooper As a wild spawn Fashionable Absol As a wild spawn

After finishing the Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 5000 Stardust, an encounter with a Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume, and 10000 XP.

That’s everything you need to know about Fashion Week 2023’s Collection Challenge. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

