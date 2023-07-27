Pokemon Go choose a path: Should I pick Sightseeing or Studious Adventure?

The Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research quest requires players to choose between the Sightseeing or Studious Adventure… but which is best?

As part of the Adventure Week 2023 event, Pokemon Go players will be able to take part in the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research quest, which features three branching paths with a variety of different Fossil Pokemon encounter rewards.

If you’re unsure which path to choose or you just want to know what rewards are available for both Adventures Near and Far paths, we’ve rounded up all the details you need below to try and help you make a decision.

Niantic

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research?

Right away, it’s important to note that both the Sightseeing and Studios paths for the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research will give you the exact same rewards. This means that players won’t have to worry about missing out on certain rewards based on the chosen path.

Trainers will receive encounters with Nosepass, Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Amaura, Dwebble, and Tyrunt in both paths. Additionally, the same amount of XP and Stardust is awarded in each path.

However, there are some key differences in the tasks present in each path. After completing the first task (Catch 3 Pokemon), players will be prompted to choose either the Sightseeing Adventure or the Studio Adventure.

Verdict: Sightseeing Adventure

While both paths are relatively similar, the Sightseeing Adventure is probably a bit easier to complete overall, as the Studious Adventure’s reliance on completing Field Research tasks may take a bit longer to achieve at the end of the day.

Niantic

Adventures Near and Far Sightseeing path explained

The Sightseeing Adventure mainly focuses on getting outside and exploring while catching Pokemon.

Tasks in the Sightseeing Adventure revolve around spinning PokeStops, using Berries to catch Pokemon, and hatching Eggs. Players who have the ability to travel easily and visit a variety of different PokeStops may find this path easier.

Both paths require trainers to walk 6 km overall, so you should take this into account while embarking on the Timed Research.

Adventures Near and Far Studious path explained

The Studious Adventure mainly focuses on interacting with Pokemon Go’s various features and challenges.

Tasks in the Studious Adventure revolve around sending Gifts to friends, transferring Pokemon, and completing Field Research. Trainers who often play with friends or enjoy completing tasks may find this path easier.

Whichever path you choose, you have until Wednesday, August 2, at 8 PM local time to complete your tasks and claim your rewards – so make the most of your time!

