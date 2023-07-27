Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go is offering an exclusive Timed Research event, called Adventures Near and Far, during the 2023 Adventures week. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing this Research and earning their rewards.
Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2023 is set to begin on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time. The event will last for nearly a week until Wednesday, August 2, at 8 PM local time, which gives players plenty of time to explore all the event has to offer.
Alongside the debut of Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go, Adventure Week 2023 will focus on a variety of different fossil Pokemon from different Generations, like Kabuto, Cranidos, Tirtouga, and many more.
Additionally, Adventure Week 2023 will host a free Timed Research event called Adventures Near and Far, that tasks players with choosing one of two routes to go down. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Adventures Near and Far Time Research tasks and the rewards they can earn from completing them.
Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks
Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research event:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 3 Pokemon – Roggenrola Encounter
Rewards: 500 Stardust, Drilbur Encounter
Choose one of the following routes:
- Sightseeing Adventure
- Studious Adventure
Sightseeing Adventure
Step 2 of 4
- Spin 5 Pokestops – Geodude
- Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Amaura
Rewards: Nosepass and 3000 XP
Step 3 of 4
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Dwebble
- Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust
- Hatch 1 egg – Tyrunt
Rewards: Diglett and 4000 XP
Step 4 of 4
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura
- Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude
- Hatch 1 Egg – Tyrunt
Rewards: Alolan Diglett, 5000 XP and 3000 Stardust
Studious Adventure
Step 2 of 4
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Geodude
- Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust
- Catch 4 different species of Pokemon – Amaura
Rewards: Nosepass and 3000 XP
Step 3 of 4
- Transfer 7 Pokemon – Dwebble
- Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt
Rewards: Diglett and 4000 XP
Step 4 of 4
- Catch 7 different species of Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura
- Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt
Rewards: Alolan Diglett, 5000 XP and 3000 Stardust
How to get Adventures Near and Far Timed Research
Pokemon Go’s Adventures Near and Far Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, so all players will be able to partake in this Timed Research with no additional cost.
The Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks will become available on Thursday, July 27 at 10 AM local time and disappear on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 PM local time. Trainers should make sure to complete these tasks and claim their rewards before they disappear for good.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Go’s Adventures Near and Far Timed Research quest! After you’ve completed the Timed Research, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:
