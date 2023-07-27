Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering an exclusive Timed Research event, called Adventures Near and Far, during the 2023 Adventures week. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing this Research and earning their rewards.

Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2023 is set to begin on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time. The event will last for nearly a week until Wednesday, August 2, at 8 PM local time, which gives players plenty of time to explore all the event has to offer.

Alongside the debut of Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go, Adventure Week 2023 will focus on a variety of different fossil Pokemon from different Generations, like Kabuto, Cranidos, Tirtouga, and many more.

Additionally, Adventure Week 2023 will host a free Timed Research event called Adventures Near and Far, that tasks players with choosing one of two routes to go down. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Adventures Near and Far Time Research tasks and the rewards they can earn from completing them.

Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 3 Pokemon – Roggenrola Encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Drilbur Encounter

Choose one of the following routes:

Sightseeing Adventure

Studious Adventure

Sightseeing Adventure

Step 2 of 4

Spin 5 Pokestops – Geodude

Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards: Nosepass and 3000 XP

Step 3 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Dwebble

Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust

Hatch 1 egg – Tyrunt

Rewards: Diglett and 4000 XP

Step 4 of 4

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura

Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude

Hatch 1 Egg – Tyrunt

Rewards: Alolan Diglett, 5000 XP and 3000 Stardust

Studious Adventure

Step 2 of 4

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Geodude

Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust

Catch 4 different species of Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards: Nosepass and 3000 XP

Step 3 of 4

Transfer 7 Pokemon – Dwebble

Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards: Diglett and 4000 XP

Step 4 of 4

Catch 7 different species of Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura

Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards: Alolan Diglett, 5000 XP and 3000 Stardust

How to get Adventures Near and Far Timed Research

Pokemon Go’s Adventures Near and Far Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, so all players will be able to partake in this Timed Research with no additional cost.

The Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks will become available on Thursday, July 27 at 10 AM local time and disappear on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 PM local time. Trainers should make sure to complete these tasks and claim their rewards before they disappear for good.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Go’s Adventures Near and Far Timed Research quest! After you’ve completed the Timed Research, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

