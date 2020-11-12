 How to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:44

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go Pokemon Home

Pokemon HOME’s long awaited intergration with Pokemon Go is finally here, and slowly the feature is being rolled out to trainers of all levels.

As of writing only Pokemon Go trainers Level 33 and above can transfer their hard-earned ‘mons to Pokemon HOME. We expect this to be made available for all trainers in the coming days.

Before we go into the instructions on how to initiate the transfers, it’s important to note that any Pokemon transferred from Go to HOME are permanent. That means you won’t be able to transfer them back.

GO Transporter Energy

Transfers from GO to Home are initiated with the GO Transporter device. Before we get to that though, you’ll first need to link your Pokemon Go with Pokemon HOME.

  1. Open settings by clicking the PokeBall in the bottom-center of your screen to open the main menu. The settings button can be found in the top-right hand corner.
  2. Click Pokemon HOME
  3. Using the Sign In button login to your Nintendo account that’s associated with Pokemon HOME
  4. Your Go and HOME accounts are now synced and you can return to the Pokemon HOME button to send Pokemon

When you do you’ll be presented with the GO Transporter device. It comes with 10,000 energy which is what’s used to transfer your ‘mons.

Depending on the Pokemon you are transferring – standard, Shiny, Legendary, etc – it will cost varying amounts of energy. The energy costs to transfer from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME can be expensive.

The GO Transporter will recharge energy at a rate of 60 per hour, until it reaches its maximum of 10,000. You can speed this process up though, by using PokeCoins. Every one PokeCoin will recharge it by 10, so a full recharge costs 1,000.

Pokemon Go HOME Transfer Instructions
Pokemon Company
Transfer Pokemon from Go to HOME with a few simple steps…

With the understanding of how the GO Transporter works, here’s how to transfer Pokemon:

  1. With your Nintendo account connected, reselect Pokemon HOME from settings as outlined above
  2. Click continue on the GO Transporter energy screen
  3. Select the Pokemon you want to transfer – you can select multiple
  4. Confirm the Pokemon you want to transfer as well as the energy cost of doing so
  5. An animation will display showing the GO Transporter in action – a confirmation message will show those Pokemon have been transfered from Go to HOME.
Overwatch

Powerful Overwatch trick makes Torbjorn’s turret extra powerful

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Torbjorn uses his turret on Lijang
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Torbjorn

Ever since his Overwatch rework, Torbjorn has become a lot better to play on offense. While his turret may not be able to reach level 3 anymore with Molten Core changed completely, a neat trick turns it into a super deadly machine.

When Torbjorn was reworked, Molten Core was changed from energizing the Swedish hero and his turret to firing liquid hot magma from his gun. This alteration was a better move for the character as previously, the turret took time to upgrade to level 2 and could be destroyed before the ultimate would activate.

However, this means that some players have never had a chance to experience the true horror that was the level 3 turret. Luckily, former Overwatch pro Jacob ‘Jake’ Lyon showed off a way to buff it in-game making it into a pseudo level 3.

As the DPS player held down Lijiang Night Market, he called for his Baptiste teammate to play point and join him outside of it.

Torbjorn is angry
Blizzard Entertainment
Torbjorn is in a better spot since being reworked.

“Bap, on my turret back here. It’s going to be epic,” he grinned.

At this point in the match, Jake’s team had 90-percent point progress and counting, which meant the enemy team would have to pull off a miracle in the remaining moments to retake control.

Jake and the Baptiste player realized this and the support put down his Amplification Matrix ultimate directly in front of the turret, causing it to deal double damage on all foes who attempted to storm the objective.

In Overwatch, Torbjorn’s turret deals 14 damage per shot and fires at a rate of four shots per second. This meant that when firing through the Amplification Matrix, it deals 28 per shot or 112 damage per second.

Plus, other damage boosting abilities such as Mercy’s beam or Orisa’s Supercharger don’t work on the turret, so this gives Baptiste and Torbjorn some nice synergy.

Not only this, but Jake also used his Molten Core ultimate through the window to ensure that anyone trying to advance would have to deal with the magma, his own double Torbjorn damage, and even the Baptiste firing down onto them.

Torbjorn and his turret.
Blizzard Entertainment
Torb’s turret gets a nice buff with Baptiste.

“The double damage aim bot!” Jake exclaimed. “It’s so good.”

Next time you’re in a game and need to keep control of an Overwatch objective, be sure to try having your Baptiste use his Ultimate in front of a turret. It may just end up providing enough firepower to hold.