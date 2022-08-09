Pokemon Go Bug Out! 2022 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Bug Out! Catch Challenge Timed Research has arrived as part of the Bug Out! 2022 event, and we’ve got the details of the tasks and rewards.

The Pokemon Go Bug Out! event for 2022 is here, and it’s bringing Mega Scizor as well as the Alolan Electric-type Pokemon: Vikavolt.

Alongside the event is a series of Timed Research tasks that provide players who complete them with various candy and encounters with other bug-type Pokemon.

Here’s everything we know about the tasks, including the accompanying rewards.

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Bug Out! Catch Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

Beginning August 10 at 10 am local time, players will be able to complete these tasks:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon – 25 Poke Balls

– 25 Poke Balls Walk 2 km – Beedrill Encounter

– Beedrill Encounter Make 15 Nice Throws – 10 Great Balls

– 10 Great Balls Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls

– 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Curveball Throws – 10 Pinap Berries

– 10 Pinap Berries Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Combee Encounter

Rewards: Shedinja Encounter, 1 Lure Module, 2500 XP

Step 2 of 3

Catch 25 Bug Type Pokemon – 25 Poke Balls

– 25 Poke Balls Hatch an Egg – 3 Golden Razz Berries

– 3 Golden Razz Berries Evolve 2 Bug-type Pokemon – Grubbin Encounter

– Grubbin Encounter Make 10 Great Throws – 20 Great Balls

– 20 Great Balls Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokemon – 50 Beedrill Mega Energy

– 50 Beedrill Mega Energy Take snapshots of 5 different wild Bug-type Pokemon – Venipede Encounter

Rewards: Pinsir Encounter, 1000 Stardust, 2500 XP

Step 3 of 3

Claim Reward! – Caterpie Encounter

– Caterpie Encounter Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

– 1000 XP Claim Reward! – Wurmple Encounter

– Wurmple Encounter Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

– 1000 XP Claim Reward! – Weedle Encounter

– Weedle Encounter Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Rewards: 50 Scizor Mega Energy, Scyther Encounter

