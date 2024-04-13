How to complete Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go’s 2024 Bug Out event features numerous Collection Challenges that trainers can complete. Here’s what Bug-type Pokemon fans need to catch to complete each Challenge.

Pokemon Go’s Bug Out 2024 event lasts from April 12, 2024, to April 17, 2024, and trainers can get plenty of Bug-type monsters throughout the event.

Along with plenty of Bug-type wild spawns, trainers can participate in Raids, complete Field Research, and knock out multiple Collection Challenges.

This Bug Out event features four Collection Challenges for trainers to complete, so let’s break down each Challenge and go over what Bug-type Pokemon need to be captured and the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenges explained

Bug Out Collection Challenge 1

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Caterpie As a wild spawn Metapod Evolve Caterpie Butterfree Evolve Metapod Weedle As a wild spawn Kakuna Evolve Weedle Beedrill Evolve Kakuna

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Beedrill and 50 Mega Beedrill Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 2

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Sewaddle As a wild spawn Swadloon Evolve Sewaddle Leavanny Evolve Swadloon Combee As a wild spawn Vespiquen Evolve female Combee

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Pinsir and 50 Mega Pinsir Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 3

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Dwebble As a wild spawn Crustle Evolve Dwebble Kricketot As a wild spawn Kricketune Evolve Kricketune Cutiefly As a wild spawn Ribombee Evolve Cutiefly

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Scizor and 50 Mega Scizor Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 4

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Nincada As a wild spawn Ninjask Evolve Nincada

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Shedinja.

Now you know how to complete the 2024 Bug Out Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

