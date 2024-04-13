GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenge

Philip Trahan
pokemon go collection challengeThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s 2024 Bug Out event features numerous Collection Challenges that trainers can complete. Here’s what Bug-type Pokemon fans need to catch to complete each Challenge.

Pokemon Go’s Bug Out 2024 event lasts from April 12, 2024, to April 17, 2024, and trainers can get plenty of Bug-type monsters throughout the event.

Along with plenty of Bug-type wild spawns, trainers can participate in Raids, complete Field Research, and knock out multiple Collection Challenges.

This Bug Out event features four Collection Challenges for trainers to complete, so let’s break down each Challenge and go over what Bug-type Pokemon need to be captured and the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenges explained

Bug Out Collection Challenge 1

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
CaterpieAs a wild spawnCaterpie New Pokemon Snap Dex
MetapodEvolve CaterpieMetapod New Pokemon Snap Dex
ButterfreeEvolve MetapodButterfree in Pokemon Go
WeedleAs a wild spawnpokemon go weedle
KakunaEvolve Weedlekakuna pokemon go
BeedrillEvolve Kakunapokemon go beedrill

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Beedrill and 50 Mega Beedrill Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 2

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
SewaddleAs a wild spawnSewaddle
SwadloonEvolve Sewaddlepokemon go swadloon
LeavannyEvolve Swadloonpokemon go leavanny
CombeeAs a wild spawnPokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Combee Honey Tree image
VespiquenEvolve female Combeepokemon go vespiquen

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Pinsir and 50 Mega Pinsir Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 3

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
DwebbleAs a wild spawnDwebble
CrustleEvolve DwebbleCrustle
KricketotAs a wild spawn
KricketuneEvolve Kricketune
CutieflyAs a wild spawnCutiefly in Pokemon Go
RibombeeEvolve CutieflyRibombee in Pokemon Go

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Scizor and 50 Mega Scizor Energy.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 4

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
NincadaAs a wild spawnpokemon go nincada
NinjaskEvolve NincadaNinjask

Trainers who complete the challenge will receive an encounter with Shedinja.

Now you know how to complete the 2024 Bug Out Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Two scientists stood in Antarctica hold their phones aloft, with Pokemon Go visible on the screens
Pokemon
Niantic brings Pokemon Go to Antarctica thanks to two bored scientists
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s history leads to skepticism around latest update announcement
Noelle Corbett
pokemon go four star mega heracross
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Mega Heracross 100 IV explained
Philip Trahan
pokemon go ferrothorn
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Ferrothorn: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Philip Trahan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.