Pokemon Go An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research in Pokemon Go have been revealed. Here’s what you can expect.

For one day only, players can participate in the An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research throughout April Fools’ Day. The festivities are focused on making Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

For April Fools’ Day 2023, Pokemon Go hosted Pidgey Pandemonium, where players were more likely to encounter the Flying-type creature.

If you’re looking to participate in this year’s event, keep reading for details on how to complete the Timed Research.

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks and rewards players can earn through An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Make 15 Nice Throws – x10 Poke Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – x10 Great Balls

Make 5 Excellent Throws – x10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: x1000 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Make 25 Nice Throws in a row – x15 Poke Balls

Make 25 Great Throws in a row – x15 Great Balls

Make 25 Excellent Throws in a row – x15 Ultra Balls

Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x3 Golden Razz Berries

That’s everything you need to know about the Timed Research for An Excellent Opportunity in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

