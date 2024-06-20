Pokemon Go Scorching Steps Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Scorching Steps Timed Research challenge will require players to get their steps and hatch Eggs, as the name of the event suggests.

Considering that the new event in Pokemon is called Scorching Steps, it shouldn’t be a shock that the challenges that come along with it focus on Fire-type Pokemon and walking to hatch Eggs.

A new Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go will give trainers the chance to get several Fire-types, including Turtonator, just for hatching Eggs.

Here’s a look at all the tasks for the Scorching Steps Timed Research, plus rewards for completing each.

Pokemon Company

Scorching Steps Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the research tasks and rewards for the Scorching Steps Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

Hatch an Egg – Slugma encounter

Hatch two Eggs – Litleo encounter

Hatch three Eggs – Slugma encounter

Hatch four Eggs – Litleo encounter

Hatch five Eggs – Slugma encounter

Rewards: Turtonator encounter, 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust

Make sure to have Incubators on hand for this challenge, as these objects will be needed in order to hatch Eggs. Also, be mindful that during the ongoing event, Eggs will have 1/2 hatch distance while placed into Incubators, and 1/4 hatch distance for those using the Pokemon Go hatch widget.

How to get Scorching Steps Timed Research quest

This Timed Research is a free quest, meaning you won’t need to buy a ticket to participate.

The Timed Research will be available throughout the Scorching Steps event in Pokemon Go, which runs from June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., local time through June 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., local time.

Make sure to check out what else is coming with the Scorching Steps event in Pokemon Go, plus a look at the upcoming Raid schedule, one that includes a particularly powerful Legendary on the way.