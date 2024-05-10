GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Flock Together Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season continues to debut new events and quests for trainers to take part in, with one of those new events being the Flock Together Research Day.

The event will start on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2 PM and will conclude at 5 PM local time.

This Research Day’s Timed Research quest focuses on a handful of Flying-type Pokemon. So, let’s break down how to complete this quest and claim the various rewards it offers.

Pokemon Go Flock TogetherNiantic/Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, here are all the tasks included in the Flock Together Research Day Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 2

  • Complete a Field Research task – Spearow Encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task – Doduo Encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task – Taillow Encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task – Hoothoot Encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task – Rufflet Encounter

Rewards: Stardust x1000, 2500 XP

Choose a Flying-type Pokemon

Before moving on to the next step, trainers will need to choose between the following five Pokemon: 

  • Spearow
  • Doduo
  • Taillow
  • Hoothoot
  • Rufflet

Depending on your choice, you will encounter that specific Pokemon upon completing Step 2. The tasks for Step 2 will be the same regardless, with the only difference being the reward Pokemon.

Step 2 of 2

  • Complete a Field Research task – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 2 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 4 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 6 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 7 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 8 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 9 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Chosen Pokemon Encounter

Rewards: Chosen Pokemon Encounter x1

How to participate in the Flock Together Research Day Timed Research quest

This Timed Research quest is a paid quest exclusively part of the Flock Together Research Day event. The ticket will cost $1 (or the local equivalent) and allow players to access exclusive tasks. Completing these will grant players more encounters with a featured Pokemon of their choice.

As with other Timed Research quests, players will have to complete the tasks and claim their rewards by Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5 PM local time or they will disappear.

Players can also purchase and gift tickets to those with whom they have a Friendship level of Great Friend or higher.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Flock Together Research Day Timed Research quest. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

