Pokemon Go Shared Skies Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go will feature monthly Timed Research quests for Shared Skies, complete with plenty of tasks to complete and rewards to claim.

Developer Niantic revealed that Pokemon Go’s next season will be Shared Skies, which is set to begin on June 1, 2024.

This season features the debut of Necrozma, the return of Mega Rayquaza, and plenty of new events to look forward to.

Additionally, fans can participate in a lengthy Timed Research quest, so let’s go over every task available and the rewards you can earn for completing them.

Pokemon Go Shared Skies Part 1 Timed Research tasks

As shared on Leek Duck, here’s a list of the Timed Research tasks for Shared Skies:

Step 1 of ?

Hatch 5 eggs – Swablu encounter

Explore 5 km – x30 Poke Balls

Hatch 10 eggs – Sandygast encounter

Explore 10 km – x20 Razz Berries

Hatch 15 eggs – Clauncher encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 10 different days – x3 Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: Larpras encounter, 2,500 Stardust, 5000 XP

As this is a monthly Time Research quest, only Part 1 has been revealed at the time of writing. We will update this piece as the other parts are released.

How to access Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies Timed Research

Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies Timed Research quest is free to all players, meaning there is no outside purchase necessary to participate.

As this is a Timed Research quest, trainers must complete the tasks and claim their rewards before Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 8 PM local time or they will expire.

That’s everything you need to know about The Shared Skies Timed Research in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides like our list of the best Pokemon in the mobile game or every upcoming Spotlight Hour.