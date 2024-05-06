Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic has released the Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research to celebrate the addition of the Latin American Spanish language to the game. So, here are all the tasks and their rewards.

Pokemon Go has released the 151 Challenge Timed Research, bringing some tough challenges and epic rewards to all players based in Latin America. The event has a distinct focus on the Kanto generation of Pokemon, honing in on the original 151.

So, to ensure you get the most out of the event and grab all its rewards. Here are the Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards.

It’s worth noting that this Timed Research is exclusive to Latin America, so only players in that region get access.

Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks

The Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards are listed below thanks to Seribii:

Catch 151 Pokemon – Snorlax encounter

Spin 151 Pokestops or Gyms – Lapras encounter

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 5 Rare Candy, 1 Super Incubator

This Timed Research will be available throughout the event, which will run from Monday, May 4 through to Sunday, June 16.

