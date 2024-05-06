GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

Jessica Filby
Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed ResearchNiantic

Niantic has released the Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research to celebrate the addition of the Latin American Spanish language to the game. So, here are all the tasks and their rewards.

Pokemon Go has released the 151 Challenge Timed Research, bringing some tough challenges and epic rewards to all players based in Latin America. The event has a distinct focus on the Kanto generation of Pokemon, honing in on the original 151.

So, to ensure you get the most out of the event and grab all its rewards. Here are the Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards.

It’s worth noting that this Timed Research is exclusive to Latin America, so only players in that region get access.

Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks

The Pokemon Go 151 Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards are listed below thanks to Seribii:

  • Catch 151 Pokemon – Snorlax encounter
  • Spin 151 Pokestops or Gyms – Lapras encounter

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 5 Rare Candy, 1 Super Incubator

This Timed Research will be available throughout the event, which will run from Monday, May 4 through to Sunday, June 16.

Check out more Pokemon Go content below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

keep reading
Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks & rewards
Chris Studley
Pokemon Go egg.
Pokemon
Eggs in Pokemon Go need a drastic overhaul
Em Stonham
Pokemon Go Gyms have better options than just strong 'mons
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Gyms have better options than just strong ‘mons
Scott Baird
Pokemon Go Professor Willow image
Pokemon
Thousands of Pokemon Go players reveal they “always skip” Research task dialogue
Eleni Thomas
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech