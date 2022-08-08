Pokemon Go The Bug Out event: Dates, Mega Scizor & new debut Pokemon

For the third time, Bug-type lovers in Pokemon Go can rejoice at the latest Bug Out event.

Returning for the first time since 2020, the Bug Out event will let trainers catch all their favorite creepy-crawly Pokemon.

The event will feature new challenges and plenty of unlocks. Players can also make progress towards earning their Bug Catcher medal.

Here is everything included in the Bug Out event.

The Bug Out event will run from Wednesday, August 10 at 10 AM until Tuesday, August 16 at 8 PM local time.

Bug Out event new Pokemon

The following Pokemon will make their debut during the Bug Out event:

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Players will be able to use use 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug. They can also use 100 Grubbin Candy to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt, but only if they are near a Magnetic Lure Module.

Mega Scizor will also make its Pokemon Go debut during Mega Raids, with a chance to catch a Shiny Mega Scizor.

Pokemon Go Bug Out event unlocks

Niantic

The event will feature double XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. In addition, the following unlock bonuses will also be available during the Bug Out event:

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Unown T will appear in Raid Battles during the Bug Out event (with a chance to encounter a Shiny) .

. Pansage, the Grass Monkey Pokémon, will appear in the wild and in raids around the world during the Bug Out event (with a chance to encounter a Shiny) .

. Timed Research focused on catching Bug-type Pokémon will be available throughout the event.

Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge

There will be a Collection Challenge for Bug-type Pokemon. Players who complete the challenge will earn the Bug Catcher Pose and 15,000 XP.

The Bug Catcher Pose will also be available for purchase in the in-game shot after the event concludes.

Pokemon Go Bug Out group bonuses

If three or more players join an in-person Raid Battle, they will have increased encounter chance for a certain Pokemon in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 15 minutes. It will be a different Pokemon each day.

August 10: Wurmple

August 11: Caterpie

August 12: Spinarak

August 13: Kricketot

August 14: Venipede

August 15: Weedle

August 16: Ledyba

Pokemon Go Bug Out wild encounters

Niantic

The following is a list of Pokemon that players can encounter in the wild during the Pokemon Go Bug Out event:

Caterpie *

* Weedle *

* Ledyba *

* Spinarak*

Yanma *

* Wurmple *

* Surskit

Kricketot *

* Pansage *

* Venipede *

* Karrablast*

Joltik

Shelmet *

* Grubbin

Dewpider

Pineco *

* Skorupi *

* Dwebble*

* These Pokemon can appear Shiny

Bug Out Raid Bosses

The Pokemon Company

One-star Raid Bosses

Paras*

Unown T*

Pineco*

Pansage*

Joltik

Three-star Raid Bosses

Venomoth

Pinsir*

Forretress

Shuckle*

Five-star Raid Bosses

Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega Raid Bosses

Mega Scizor*

* These Pokemon can appear Shiny

Bug Out event Field Research

The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks.

Caterpie*

Weedle*

Paras*

Venonat*

Ledyba*

Spinarak*

Yanma*

Silcoon

Cascoon

Nincada*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Kricketot*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sand Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Combee*

Sewaddle

Dwebble*

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

Grubbin

Dewpider

Wimpod

Venipede*

* These Pokemon can appear shiny