The All In One #151 Masterwork Research leads to an encounter with Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go, so here are all the tasks you need to complete and the rewards on offer.

Mew is one of the most iconic Pokemon of all time, so the opportunity to get a Shiny version of this Mythical creature is a huge draw for Pokemon Go fans – especially with its lovely blue color scheme.

The only way to encounter a Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go is to complete the paid-for All In One #151 Masterwork Research, which is returning to the game during the 7th Anniversary Party event.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth buying a ticket for the All In One #151 Masterwork Research, or you just want to see what rewards are coming your way, here are all the tasks involved.

Niantic

Pokemon Go All In One #151 Masterwork Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the All In One #151 Masterwork Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal – 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 Gifts to Friends – 1 Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws – 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, and 1510 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch a Pokemon 30 days in a row – 51 Ultra Balls

Catch 151 different species of Pokemon – 1 Glacial Lure Module

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon – 151 XP

Rewards: 5100 XP, 3 Rare Candies, and 1510 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Reach Level 40 – 4000 Stardust

Spin 151 PokeStops – 3 Rocket Radars

Complete 151 Field Research tasks – 3 Super Incubators

Walk 151km – 151 Ultra Balls

Catch 1510 Pokemon – 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, Shiny Mew encounter, and 1 Lucky Egg

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 1510 Stardust

Claim Reward – 5100 XP

Claim Reward – 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Charged TMs, 20 Mew Candy, and 1 Shiny Mew T-Shirt

As you can see from the tasks above, this is a pretty lengthy quest that will probably take you months to complete, especially as you need to reach Level 40 to finish it.

The good news is that once you’ve unlocked the All In One #151 Masterwork Research quest, you can take as much time as you need to complete it as there’s no expiry date.

Because of this, we’d recommend viewing this as a nice background quest that you’ll slowly complete during everyday play rather than focusing on rushing through it.

How to get the All In One #151 Masterwork Research in Pokemon Go

The only way to get access to the All In One #151 Masterwork Research quest is to purchase a ticket from the in-game item shop during the 7th Anniversary Party event, which runs from July 6 to July 12, 2023. It will be unavailable after this date.

A ticket for this Masterwork Research quest costs $5 (£4.99) which is pretty decent considering all the rewards you’ll be able to unlock along the way.

It was previously possible to get the All In One #151 Masterwork Research quest by purchasing a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event in March 2021. It was then locked away until the 7th Anniversary Party event so it’s not often available.

Right now, this is the only way players can earn an encounter with Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go, so if that’s important to you, then it might be worth purchasing a ticket.

