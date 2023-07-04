Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party event: Mega Blastoise, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has just announced its exciting 7th Anniversary Party event, which includes the debut of new costumed Pokemon, a shiny Mew, unique bonuses, and much more.

The Anniversary Party event will celebrate the completion of seven years of Pokemon Go. With the excitement surrounding previous events lingering, trainers are eager to dive into this anniversary event’s new adventures alongside the Spotlight Hour schedule for July.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 7th Anniversary Party event, including dates, times, and more.

Contents

The 7th Anniversary Party event, as reported on the Pokemon Go blog, will commence on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and conclude on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Pokemon Debuts

The event will feature two new costumed Pokemon:

Wartortle wearing a party hat

Blastoise wearing a party hat

Trainers may also encounter shiny versions of these Pokemon during the event.

Players can also evolve Squirtle wearing a party hat into Wartortle wearing a party hat using Squirtle Candy. Trainers can then evolve their Wartortle wearing a party hat into a Blastoise wearing a party hat.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Bonuses

Trainers can make use of exciting bonuses during the special 7th Anniversary Party Event, including:

Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends

Increased chance of Pokemon becoming Lucky through trades

Chance of finding 7, 77—or more!—Gimmighoul Coins by spinning a PokeStop with a Golden Lure Module.

There will also be unique bonuses every day of the 7th Anniversary Party:

July 6: 2x XP for catching Pokemon

July 8: 2x Candy for catching Pokemon

July 10: Friendship levels will increase twice as fast

July 12: 2x XP for evolving Pokemon

At particular times during the event, trainers will also be able to cash in on extra bonuses between 12:00 am and 11:59 pm local time:

July 7: 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

July 9: ½ Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on this day

July 11: 2x Candy for transferring Pokemon

Niantic Pokemon Go players certainly have plenty to look forward to in this 7th birthday celebration.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Wild Encounters

During the event, the following Pokemon will start to appear more frequently in the wild:

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Pikachu wearing a cake hat*

Meowth*

Ponyta*

Togedemaru

Additionally, trainers may encounter Galarian Ponyta* and Absol*.

Some Pokemon will also appear more frequently on certain days, such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle* – each wearing a party hat – on July 6.

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Raids

Various Pokemon, such as Pikachu wearing a cake hat, Magneton, Lapras, and more, will be available in one-star, three-star, and five-star raids. Mega Raids will feature Mega Blastoise.

One-Star Raids:

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat*

Charmander wearing a party hat*

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Pikachu wearing a cake hat*

Three-Star Raids:

Magneton

Lapras*

Flareon

Snorlax*

Sealeo

Five-Star Raids:

Articuno*

Zapdos*

Moltres*

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastoise*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Shiny Mew Masterwork Research

In an exciting twist, trainers can pick up the Masterwork Research story, All-in-One #151, for US$5.00 (or equivalent pricing in your local currency).

This storyline was initially available during the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto back in 2021, and Niantic is bringing it back once more as part of the 7th Anniversary Party. Completing the Research story will reward trainers with an encounter with the elusive Shiny Mew.

This Masterwork Research story can be purchased until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Trainers need to open Pokemon GO at any point between Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM and Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time to access it. The research story is designed to be completed over a longer period, allowing trainers to complete it at their leisure.

As a special bonus, trainers who purchase or have previously received this Masterwork Research story can enjoy the following benefits during the 7th Anniversary Party event: 2× Incense duration, 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration, and 2× Lure Duration.

Niantic Mew is in focus for this particular event.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Field Research Task Encounters

Anniversary-themed Field Research tasks will reward trainers with encounters with first-partner Pokemon, such as Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, and more.

Some tasks will also award Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Timed Research

Event-exclusive Timed Research will also be available throughout the event and can be accessed for US$2.00.

Trainers can complete event-themed tasks to receive various rewards, including an encounter with Pikachu wearing a party hat, 77,777 XP, and multiple items.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Event Avatar Items & Stickers

New avatar items and event-themed stickers will be available in the in-game shop during and after the event.

Niantic New avatar items are always welcome in Pokemon Go.

Additionally, trainers can check the Pokemon GO Web Store for an exclusive Anniversary Box from July 6 to July 10!

