Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Trainers can look forward to event-exclusive Timed Research tasks throughout Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023, allowing players to unlock special rewards by simply exploring.

Adventure Week is back and is set to run from Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

During the event, players can complete event-exclusive Adventure Week Timed Research tasks to encounter event-themed Pokemon and collect two Incubators and a Super Incubator.

Read on to learn more about the Adventure Week Timed Research in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Timed Research tasks

The Adventure Week Timed Research will allow players to obtain special rewards, including event-themed Pokemon, Incubators, and a Super Incubator. Special thanks to LeekDuck, who has released information regarding the event.

Step 1 of 1

Walk 1 km – Tyrunt

Walk 1 km – Amaura

Walk 2 km – Tyrunt

Walk 2 km – Amaura

Walk 3 km – Tyrunt

Walk 3 km – Amaura

Walk 4 km – Tyrunt

Walk 4 km – Amaura

Walk 5 km – Tyrunt

Walk 5 km – Amaura

Rewards: Two Incubators and a Super Incubator

How to get Adventure Week Timed Research

Pokemon Go players can access the Adventure Week Timed Research by purchasing for $2.00 USD (or equivalent pricing in your country).

The Adventure Week Time Research tasks will become available on Thursday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Tuesday, August 1, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

