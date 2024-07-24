Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024: Fossil Pokemon, bonuses

Pokemon Go announced that the Adventure Week event will return in 2024, featuring tons of Fossil Pokemon, bonuses, and more.

Like 2023’s version of the event, Adventure Week 2024 focuses on the mobile game’s various Rock-type Pokemon.

Fossil Pokemon like Lileep, Anorith, Tyrunt, and Amaura will appear in various forms throughout the event. Other Ground and Rock-type Pokemon like Diglett and Drilbur will also be featured during Adventure Week 2024.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Adventure Week 2024, including dates, wild spawns, and more.

The Pokemon Company

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 event will run from Friday, August 2, at 10 AM to Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Wild Spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during Adventure Week 2024, with those that can appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk:

Diglett*

Omanyte*

Kabuto*

Dunsparce*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur*

Bunnelby*

Aerodactyl*

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Eggs

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs during the event:

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Field Research encounters

Trainers can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Dunsparce*

Lileep*

Anorith*

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Bunnelby*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Additionally, some Field Research tasks will give Aerodactyl Mega Energy.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Timed Research

Adventure Week 2024 will feature a $2 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) paid, event-exclusive Timed Research quest.

Completing this Timed Research quest will give you the following rewards:

Two Incubators

One Super Incubator

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

As this is a Timed Research quest, it must be completed, and your rewards must be claimed before Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time, or they will be lost.

It’s worth noting that trainers can also buy your friends a gift ticket if you’re at the Great Friendship Level or higher.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenges

Fans can look forward to event-themed Collection Challenges for Adventure Week 2024.

Completing these Collection Challenges will award trainers with Stardust, Pokemon encounters, and Mega Energy for Aerodactyl.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 bonuses

Players can take advantage of the following bonuses during Adventure Week 2024:

2x XP for spinning PokéStops.

5x XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time.

2x XP for hatching Pokémon.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

Additionally, this event will feature themed PokeStop Showcases so be on the lookout for them when it begins.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2024 event. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out the list of every event in August 2024 and the current Raid Boss schedule.

