Pokemon Go Primal Groudon Raid Day: Date, ticket, more

Primal Groudon is one of the toughest creatures available in Pokemon Go, and it’s coming back to the game with its special Raid Day. Here’s every detail about the upcoming event featuring this Legendary boss from the beloved Hoenn region.

The Pokemon Go World of Wonders season kicked off and brought plenty of special events to Niantic’s mobile game. From the Charged Up Research Day and the Verdant Wonders Event featuring Zarude to both Primal Kyogre and Groudon being featured at their own Raid Days.

This majestic beast was introduced to the franchise with the Ruby & Sapphire games and is known as part of the Weather Trio alongside Kyogre and Rayquaza. Once the remakes came out, Kyogre and Groudon got their Primal Reversions, which made it to Pokemon Go in 2023.

Since then, this king of the land has become one of the strongest creatures in Pokemon Go, and players are constantly searching after the perfect version of it, however, capturing it is quite an odyssey.

Here’s everything you need to know about Primal Groudon’s Raid Day.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Primal Groudon’s Raid Day is set to take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During this time, Primal Groudon will appear more frequently in 5-Star Raids. Players will have to team up to battle and defeat Primal Groudon in order to get the chance to capture its standard version, which comes with plenty of Primal Candy used to trigger the Primal form temporarily.

Additionally, its Shiny form will be available, so the more Raids you join, the higher your odds of finding this very soughed-after version will be.

Pokemon Go Primal Groudon Raid Day: Event bonuses

During the event hours, players who opt to take place in the Primal Groudon encounters will get these bonuses:

Primal Groudon will appear more frequently in Raid Battles.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Groudon.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5:00 PM to Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 PM PDT.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Primal Groudon Raid Day: Event ticket

In addition to the standard Primal Groudon event, Pokemon Go players can purchase a special ticket to unlock exclusive extra bonuses.

The Primal Groudon Raid Day ticket costs $5.00 (or equivalent pricing for your region), and offers Pokemon Go trainers these bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

The bonuses will be effective on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time, during the Primal Groudon event.

More so, players can gift the ticket to other trainers as long as they’ve achieved a Great or higher Friendship level.

