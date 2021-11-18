Tyranitar best moveset in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Tyranitar appearing in Pokemon Go’s 3-Star Raids throughout November, a lot of Trainers will be wondering what the best moveset is for this powerful Rock/Dark-type.

Pseudo-Legendaries are incredibly powerful in Pokemon Go, making them particularly useful for PvP battles. While there is a selection of top-tier options to choose from, Tyranitar remains one of the strongest when it comes to total DPS.

The Rock/Dark-type can be a force to be reckoned with alongside the correct moveset and is ideal for any Trainers who enjoy using Pokemon from the Johto region.

So, without further ado, let’s check out Tyranitar’s best moveset and evaluate whether the Pokemon is a meta pick in PvP and Raids.

Best moveset for Tyranitar in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Tyranitar in Pokemon Go is Smack Down as a Fast Move and Stone Edge as a Charged Move.

While you can run Crunch for STAB damage and lower energy cost than Stone Edge, we recommend keeping both Rock-type moves as they maximize Tyranitar’s total damage.

This combination will ensure you’re always competitive in PvP battles, particularly against Fire, Ice, and Flying-types. However, keep in mind, the pseudo-Legendary does struggle to take on Fighting-types, so be on the lookout for poor matchups.

All moves Tyranitar can learn in Pokemon Go

Although Tyranitar’s strongest moves are all Rock-type moves, the Johto region Pokemon does have access to Dark, Steel, Fire, and Normal moves as well.

In total, Tyranitar has access to three Fast Moves and five Charged moves.

Tyranitar Fast Moves

Bite

Iron Tail

Smack Down

Tyranitar Charged Moves

Stone Edge

Fire Blast

Crunch

Frustration

Return

Is Tyranitar any good in Pokemon Go?

While Tyranitar isn’t the best Pokemon available in PvP, it has its place and can be extremely strong against specific opponents. As it has such a high CP, you’ll want to avoid taking Tyranitar into Ultra League and instead make it a go-to choice for Master League.

With Smack Down and Stone Edge, you’ll make short work of any Flying, Fire, or Ice-types and you can even throw in Crunch as a secondary Charged Move if you’re facing Ghost or Psychic Pokemon.

Just make sure to avoid any Fighting-types as Tyranitar will be taken down easily by the likes of Machamp, Lucario, Breloom, and Conkeldurr.

Overall, Tyranitar is the perfect pocket-pick, although it shouldn’t be used all of the time, it can provide impressive DPS against specific matchups in both PvE and PvP.

