How to get Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Go

Niantic has announced more details regarding Necrozma’s debut in Raids during Pokemon Go Fest 2024. Here’s how to fuse the Legendary with Solgaleo and Lunala.

Trainers eagerly await the arrival of 2024’s Pokemon Go Fest to participate in several exciting activities. This year’s event will occur in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City before becoming available to players worldwide.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Go Fest 2024 is the debut of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon’s Legendary Necrozma.

Alongside Necrozma’s introduction, you can fuse the Legendary with Solgaleo or Lunala for the first time in the mobile game. Keep reading for more details.

How to get Necrozma in Pokemon Go

Necrozma will debut in 5-star Raids at the in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. Here are the details regarding when you can participate in the festivities:

Event Dates Pokemon Go Fest Sendai Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to Sunday, June 2, 2024 Pokemon Go Fest Madrid Friday, June 14, 2024, to Sunday, June 16, 2024 Pokemon Go Fest New York City Friday, July 5, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024 Pokemon Go Fest Global Saturday, July 13, 2024, to Sunday, July 14, 2024

In addition to Necrozma’s introduction, you can fuse the Legendary with Solgaleo or Lunala for the first time in the mobile game. Fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo creates Dusk Mane Necrozma, and combining it with Lunala results in Dawn Wings Necrozma.

How to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo and Lunala

To fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala, you must gather Fusion Energy, Necrozma Candy, and Cosmog Candy. Here’s what you will need for each Pokemon:

Dusk Mane Necrozma

1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

Dawn Wings Necrozma

1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

Those who fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo will obtain a Dusk Mane Necrozma who knows the Charged Attack Sunsteel Strike. On the other hand, those who fuse Necrozma with Lunala will receive a Dawn Wings Necrozma with the Charged Attack Moongeist Beam.

How to get Solar & Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokemon Go

You can obtain Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy by completing Special Research at the in-person Go Fest 2024 events. Starting with Go Fest Global, you can earn the resource by defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Raids and finishing ticketed research tasks.

Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The Shiny version of Necrozma is only available to ticketholders during the in-person Go Fest 2024 events. Therefore, those who didn’t purchase tickets must wait until Go Fest Global to encounter a Shiny Necrozma in 5-star Raids.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Go. For more content, check out our guides below:

