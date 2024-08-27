How to get Zacian and Zamazenta in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

The Legendary Heroes Zacian and Zamazenta are returning to Pokemon Go to celebrate the new Max Out season and its first event, Go All Out, so here’s how you can get the Galar Legendaries in Niantic’s game.

Even though Zacian and Zamazenta have been part of Pokemon Go for a while now, they are two of the most hard-to-get Legendaries in the game, with very few appearances since they debuted.

Luckily for players, they are both returning to Niantic’s mobile game to celebrate the new Max Out season, which will kick off with the introduction of the Galar Starters on September 3, 2024, during its first event, Go All Out.

How to get Zacian and Zamazenta in Pokemon Go

As Legendaries, there’s only one way to get Zacian and Zamazenta in the game. First, you must defeat them in a 5-Star Raid battle and then attempt to catch them using the limited amount of Premier Balls given to you at the end of the encounter.

The appearance of either Zacian or Zamazenta as Raid Bosses will depend on the Raid Rotations or special occasions. With the Go All Out event bringing them back, players will have plenty of chances to get both Legendaries, as they will be available from September 3, 2024, until September 10, 2024.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Can Zacian and Zamazenta be Shiny?

No, Zacian and Zamazenta cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go yet. Even though they’ve been part of the game since the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event in 2021, their Shiny forms haven’t been introduced.

However, as the Max Out season is centered in their region, this could be the perfect time to add Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta to Pokemon Go.

How to get Zacian Crowned Sword and Zamazenta Crowned Shield in Pokemon Go

Both Fairy-type Zacian and Fighting-type Zamazenta have two forms: their regular ones known as ‘Hero of Many Battles’ and their alternate forms ‘Crowned Sword’ and ‘Crowned Shield’, respectively.

As with their Shiny versions, these special forms that give both Legendaries the secondary Steel typing haven’t been introduced into the game yet.

It’s probable that with the Max Out season re-introducing them into Raid Battles, we will get either their alternate forms or at least their Shiny variations. If that happens, we will make sure to update this guide immediately.

NIANTIC

Zacian and Zamazenta stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As pure Fairy and pure Fighting-type Pokemon, Zacian and Zamazenta have the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP Zacian 254 236 192 4329 Zamazenta 254 236 192 4329

Zacian and Zamazenta Fast Moves, Charged Moves, resistances & weaknesses

FAST MOVES CHARGED MOVES RESISTANCES WEAKNESSES Zacian – Quick Attack (Normal)

– Metal Claw (Steel)

– Snarl (Dark)

– Fire Fang (Fire) – Iron Head (Steel)

– Play Rough (Fairy/STAB)

– Close Combat (Fighting)

– Wild Charge (Electric) – Dragon

– Bug

– Dark

– Fighting – Poison

– Steel Zamazenta – Quick Attack (Normal)

– Metal Claw (Steel)

– Snarl (Dark)

– Ice Fang (Ice) – Iron Head (Steel)

– Moonblast (Fairy)

– Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

– Crunch (Dark) – Bug

– Dark

– Rock – Fairy

– Flying

– Psychic

That’s everything you need to get Zacian and Zamazenta in Pokemon Go. You can also learn how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work in the game, and check out some of our rankings like the Best Competitive Pokemon in Pokemon Go or the Best Mega Evolutions.