Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers still confused over unused area following DLC

With both waves of DLC now released, some Scarlet & Violet trainers were left confused at an unused area on the Paldean map.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s two DLC waves, The Teal Mask and the Indigo Disk are officially out. Each expansion took players to a new location outside of Paldea, where fans met plenty of new characters and Pokemon.

In the Teal Mask, trainers flew to the land of Kitakami, while the Indigo Disk saw players arrive at the Blueberry Academy located on the ocean surrounding Unova.

However, now that both DLC waves are out and trainers have had the chance to explore both the Blueberry Academy and Kitakami, one unexplored area of the Paldean map has left many confused.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans confused over unexplored area

Those who’ve played through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and explored the vast island of Paldea likely know that it’s not a true island.

While about 95% of the region is surrounded by water, there is a small landmass that’s connected to Paldea in the northeast corner of the map. This part of the map was notably inaccessible throughout the main story and is even shrouded by clouds on the official map.

As a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit pointed out, many trainers thought they’d get to explore this landmass through one of the DLC expansions. Of course, that didn’t come to pass leaving many confused as to what this connecting landmass is.

Plenty of players flooded the comments with theories that the landmass is meant to be an extension of Gen 6’s Kalos region, given its real-world parallels.

“Isn’t that where Kalos is supposed to connect? Like how France connects to the Iberian Peninsula.”

Given the south of Kalos map was also shrouded in clouds, it certainly could connect the rocky terrain south of Gen 6’s region.

Others joked that fans actually did learn what the mystery landmass was. “We did find out, didn’t we? We found out it’s not the DLC area,” said one trainer.

In reality, should trainers try to venture to the northeast border of Paldea, they’ll be met with a sheer rockface that isn’t accessible. Whether or not this landmass is meant to connect to Kalos remains a mystery. That is unless Scarlet & Violet gets yet another round of DLC in the future.

