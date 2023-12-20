Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC – All new items and where to find them

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was divided into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Each one has a wide variety of new items that players can use for different purposes. Here are all the new items in the game and where you can find them.

Both parts of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC are out, and players can enjoy two different adventures. One in the Kitakami region and the other inside the Blueberry Academy and its Terarium.

With so many things to do and plenty of Pokemon to catch and evolve, it was to be expected that the items list would also grow in order to help players get through the events the stories unfold.

Here are all the different items that were added to the game through both expansions.

Contents

New Items in The Teal Mask DLC

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Consumable items

Name Use Location Health Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 HP EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Muscle Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 Attack EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Resist Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 Defense EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Genius Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 Special Attack EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Clever Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 Special Defense EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Swift Mochi A mochi cake with berries that adds 10 Speed EVs to a selected Pokemon. – Ogre Oustin’ reward Fresh-start Mochi A mochi cake with berries that resets all EVs to zero. – Ogre Oustin’ reward

Evolution items

Name Use Location Masterpiece Teacup A peculiar teacup that evolves Poltchageist into Sinistcha. – Timeless Woods

– Ogre Oustin’ reward

– Item Printer Unremarkable Teacup A peculiar cracked teacup that evolves Poltchageist into Sinistcha. – Oni Mountain (Paradise Barrens)

– Ogre Oustin’ reward

– Item Printer Syrupy Apple An exceptionally syrupy apple that evolves Applin into Dipplin. – Mossfell Confluence

Held items

Name Use Location Cornerstone Mask A wooden mask with crystals that allows Ogerpon to wield the Rock-type during battle. – Dreaded Den Wellspring Mask A wooden mask with crystals that allows Ogerpon to wield the Water-type during battle. – Dreaded Den Hearthflame Mask A wooden mask with crystals that allows Ogerpon to wield the

Fire-type during battle. – Dreaded Den Teal Mask A teal mask patterned with an ogre’s face. Dropped by Ogerpon at the Festival of Masks. – Festival of Masks Fairy Feather A feather that gleams faintly when hit by light. It boosts the holder’s Fairy-type moves. – Kitakami Hall

– Item Printer

Key items

Name Use Location Crystal Cluster A bunch of crystals needed to repair a certain mask. – Crystal Pool Glimmering Charm A mysterious charm that increases the amount of Tera Shards you get in Tera Raid Battles. – Reveler’s Road Roto-Stick A stick to put a Rotom Phone and take selfies. – Mossui Town Teal Style Card A card that increases the items in boutiques and hair salons. – Mossui Town

New Items in The Indigo Disk DLC

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Consumable items

Name Use Location Stellar Tera Shard 50 of these can be used in the Medali restaurant to change a Pokemon’s Tera-type into the Stellar-type. – Polar Biome

– Area Zero

– As a reward for defeating wild Stellar Tera-type Pokemon

– Item Printer

Evolution items

Name Use Location Metal Alloy An item used to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon. – Chargestone Cavern

– Blueberry Pokedex completion reward

– Blueberry School Shop

– Item Printer Meteorite A rock that comes from space that is used to change Deoxys’ forms. – Porto Marinada Auction House

Held items

Name Use Location — — —

Key items

Name Use Location Briar’s Book A book with Briar’s exploration notes covering the Area Zero Underdepths. – Exchanged with Sada & Turo in the Crystal Pool Indigo Disk A mysterious disk that grants additional access into the Area Zero’s Underdepths. – Given by Geeta at the Blueberry Academy Synchro Machine A special invention that synchronizes your mind and feeling with your Pokemon. – Terarium’s Central Plaza Pokemon Treats Special snacks that will make different Legendary Pokemon appear. – Blueberry Academy Indigo Style Card A card that increases the items in boutiques and hair salons. – Blueberry Academy

That’s it. That’s the complete list with all the new items added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through both parts of the DLC. For more game content, check our guides below:

