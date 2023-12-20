Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans convinced two more DLCs are on the way

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans believe that the logo for the current expansion pass is hinting that more DLC is on the way.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet currently have two DLC expansions, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. These can only be purchased together as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass, as their stories are connected.

The DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adds new areas to the game, with The Teal Mask introducing the Kitakami region, while The Indigo Disk is set within the Blueberry Academy in the Unova region, with most of the action happening in its underwater Terarium.

As of the time of writing, The Pokemon Company hasn’t mentioned the prospect of more Gen 9 DLC. Pokemon Sword & Shield only had two DLC updates sold in one expansion pass, so many fans expect the same for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans think The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero logo has clues to future DLC

A user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit has shared their theory about more DLC in the works, based on the logo for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero pass. This is due to the colors used.

“If you look at the stars inside and next to the O of zero, there’s 4 different colors; green, blue, yellow, and pink. I theorize that each represents a dlc of it own, green being teal mask, blue being an indigo disk, pink being about (spoilers for those who don’t want to know what data miners found).”

Without giving spoilers, there are hints in datamined content pointing to more DLC in the future, based on a potential new Mythical Pokemon for The Indigo Disk. As this content has yet to be officially released, it can’t fully be accepted as evidence.

It’s unclear how long it will be until the next mainline Pokemon game is released, especially as the Nintendo Switch is nearing the end of its lifespan. This means more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC could be released to ensure more content is released in the gap between now and Gen 10.

If more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC is on the way, it will almost certainly be announced on Pokemon Day, with the next one set to happen on February 27, 2024. Here, we’ll hopefully learn whether the Paldea region will receive more content or if it’s time to move on to the next generation of titles.

