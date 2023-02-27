Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Secrets of Area Zero announced for 2023

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can now look forward to the new Area Zero DLC Expansion Passes revealed during the 2023 Pokemon Day Presents. The DLC will offer new ways to explore the Paldea Region.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out since November 2022, and many players have completed the main story arcs and post-game adventures. While the Tera Raid events circulating each weekend have offered challenges, many are ready to jump into their next adventure in the Paldea region.

After the successful launch of DLC in Gen 8’s Sword & Shield, fans of the Pokemon franchise have been hoping for a similar announcement for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With leaks and theories running rampant on social media, fans have theorized everything from returning to the Kanto region to reintroducing the Mega Evolution mechanic.

Thankfully, fans finally got an answer following the 2023 Pokemon Presents that aired Monday, February 27.

Pokemon Presents reveals Scarlet & Violet DLC

According to an announcement made on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, players will be able to purchase the DLC titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The DLC will come in two parts, The Teal Mask releasing the Fall of 2023, and The Indigo Disk releasing the Winter of 2023.

Past species will be added to the Paldea Pokedex in each part, and players will also have the chance to encounter two new Legendaries called Terapagos and Ogerpon.

Additionally, pre-ordering the DLC Expansion Pass will offer players new uniform sets, as well as a special Hisuian Zoroark code. The DLC Expansion Pass will be available to preorder on February 27, 2023.

The new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC will be the perfect way for Pokemon Fans to enjoy new aspects of the Paldea region and add additional challenges and adventures to the Gen 9 storyline.