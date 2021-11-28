How to get Treecko, Grovyle, Sceptile in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Hoenn starter trio can be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s how to get Treecko, Grovyle, and Sceptile in BDSP, including evolution levels and exact locations.

First introduced into the series in Ruby and Sapphire in 2002, Gen III remains one of the most beloved Generations to this day. Which means the region’s starters – Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip – are very popular amongst Trainers who are nostalgic for the Game Boy Advance classics.

The Grass-type is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and you can add it, and its two evolutions, to your team.

How to catch Treecko in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Hoenn starter won’t appear until you’ve completed the story by defeating the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion at the Pokemon League. You also need to have obtained the National Dex – check out our guide for how to do so.

Follow the below steps for the best way to get Treecko:

After filling out your Sinnoh Dex and getting the National Dex, use your Explorer Kit to descend into the Grand Underground. Go to Sunlit Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, or Hideaways with a water biome. These appear as blue or blue and green icons on your map. Treecko has a low spawn rate so if it doesn’t show up in the room, exit and re-enter the Hideaway until it does. It may take a few tries. Run into it to battle and catch it. You have an increased chance of catching it fast if you use a Quick Ball as soon as the encounter starts.

How to get Grovyle in Pokemon BDSP

There is only one way of getting your hands on Grovyle in the Gen IV reimaginings and that is to evolve the Grass-type starter. It doesn’t spawn anywhere so you can’t catch it.

Treecko evolves at level 16, so either battle with it while it’s in your Party until it transforms or use Rare Candy to level it up quickly.

Evolving Sceptile in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Like with Grovyle, Sceptile doesn’t appear in the game outside of evolution. So if you were hoping to find it in the Grand Underground, you’re out of luck.

The final form evolves at level 36 so just follow the same steps you did with Treecko: battle with it while it’s in your Party or use Rare Candy until it triggers.

And that’s it! Now you should have caught and evolved Treecko into Grovyle and Sceptile in BDSP.

