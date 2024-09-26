How to get secret Lynel Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Knowing where to find the Lynel Echo location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is incredibly important. Once you have unlocked this high-damage centaur, you’ll never want to use any combat Echoes again.

The Lynel is the best Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Thanks to its high damage output and mobility, it’s a must for all players looking to easily beat bosses.

However, finding and beating this centaur-like enemy in Hyrule can be tricky. This is especially true if you have no idea where to even begin looking. You can avoid spending hours searching across the kingdom, by quickly heading to the Lynel location we’ve detailed below.

Lynel map location

Nintendo

The Lynel can be found in the Eternal Forest, northwest of Hyrule Castle. However, it won’t spawn unless you have followed the hoofprints. These tracks are located in the muddy patches scattered around the forest.

From the warp point, follow the path and head north until you reach the first set of tracks. We’ve marked the starting position with a heart icon. From this location, follow footprints clockwise from the heart marker.

If done correctly, you will be led to a clearing where you can find the Lynel. You’ll need to fight and kill it to add this ferocious beast to your arsenal.

How to beat the Lynel in Eternal Forest

Nintendo The Lv.3 Sword Moblin makes the Lynel fight incredibly easy.

Beating the Lynel in Eternal Forest is incredibly easy with this trick. Once you enter the clearing, simply run back down the path that leads to Lynel arena. It’s here where you’ll want to fight the four-legged creature.

This will instantly stop the beast from constantly running around, making it much easier to hit with your Echoes and Sword form. Once the Lynel has followed you down the path, summon your strongest Echo, we used the Sword Moblin Lv.3 as it can tank three hits before dying, and dish out high damage.

Keep summoning the Sword Moblin Lv.3 to block the Lynel’s path and stand back as it does damage. When the Lynel kills your Echo, quickly resummon it in the same spot to stop the beast from being aggroed to you.

After several hits, the Lynel will be defeated, leaving behind its Echo which Zelda can learn.

Lynel energy cost

Nintendo The Lynel Echo uses a lot of Tri energy, so you’ll need to upgrade Tri if you want to utilize it.

The Lynel Echo costs six Tri energy points to summon (five if you have maxed out Tri), so you’ll need to progress until you have enough energy to use it. Despite the high cost, the Lynel is easily the best Echo in the game and can kill most enemies in a couple of hits.

If you’re struggling to clear the Slumber Dojo combat challenges, then the Lynel can singlehandedly net you the best times, ensuring you get all the rewards with ease.