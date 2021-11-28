How to get Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can catch the Hoenn starter trio in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s how to get Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken in Pokemon BDSP, including evolutions and exact locations.

Treecko, Mudkip, and Torchic are the three mascots of Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. They are popular with fans as the Game Boy Advance titles hold a lot of nostalgia for many players.

The Fire-type member of the trio can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and added to your team, alongside its evolutions Combusken and Blaziken.

How to catch Torchic in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Hoenn starter won’t be available until you’ve finished the main story by beating the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion. You also need to have obtained the National Dex. For how to do that, take a look at our guide.

Advertisement

Follow the below steps for the best way to catch Torchic:

After getting your hands on the National Dex, head to the Grand Underground using your Explorer Kit. Go to Typhlo Cavern or a cave with a lava biome. These appear as red icons on your Underground map. Torchic is a rare spawn so if it doesn’t show up after entering the Hideaway, exit and re-enter the room until it appears. Run into it and battle and catch it. You have a higher chance of catching it fast if you use a Quick Ball.

How to get Combusken in Pokemon BDSP

There is only one method of getting Ivysaur in the Sinnoh remakes and that is to evolve Torchic – you cannot catch it.

Read More: How to get Shiny Pokemon in BDSP

The Fire-type starter evolves at level 16, so either battle with it while it’s in your Party until then or use Rare Candy to trigger its transformation.

Evolving Blaziken in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Like before, you can only get Blaziken by evolving as it doesn’t spawn anywhere in the game so if you were hoping to catch it, tough luck.

Combusken evolves at level 36 so do exactly what you did with Torchic: battle with it or use Rare Candy until you get the final evolution.

Advertisement

And there you have it! Now you should have caught and evolved Torchic into Combusken and Blaziken in BDSP.

Take a look at some of our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Cresselia | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions