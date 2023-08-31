Pokemon Go Timed Investigation: Master Ball Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s latest season, Adventures Abound, is rolling out to users and it’s brought a Timed Investigation Research quest to give trainers the chance to get a second Master Ball.

Pokemon Go’s new season, Adventures Abound, begins on September 1, 2023, and it brings a wide variety of new Scarlet & Violet Pokemon and other items into the game.

Alongside the season is a Timed Investigation Research quests that will give trainers the chance to get a Master Ball for the second time in the game.

Here’s everything we know about the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest including tasks and what you can earn by completing them.

Timed Investigation: Master Ball Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to LeekDuck, here are the tasks & rewards for the Timed Investigation: Master Ball Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 1,000 Pokemon – 8,000 XP

Win 60 Raids – 8,000 XP

Hatch 30 Eggs – 8,000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokemon – 8,000 XP

Make 120 Excellent Throws – 8,000 XP

Complete 150 Field Research tasks – 8,000 XP

Explore 50km – 8,000 XP

Spin 300 PokeStops – 8,000 XP

Earn 100,000 XP – 8,000 XP

Earn 100,000 Stardust – 8,000 XP

Rewards: 1 Master Ball, 3,000 Stardust, 20,000 XP

This Timed Investigation will be added to your game on September 1, 2023, at 10 am Local time and must be completed by Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8:00 pm Local time.

