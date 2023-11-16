Pokemon Go Party Up! event: Costumed Wurmple return, bonuses

Pokemon Go has revealed the Party Up! event in November 2023, featuring new Raids, PokeStop Showcases, the return of Party Hat Wurmple, and much more. Here’s a breakdown of what trainers can expect.

With Pokemon Go’s 2023 Fashion Week celebration winding down on November 19, 2023, Niantic has announced the next event taking place this month.

Party Up! is another event centered around the new Party Play feature, where up to four trainers level 15 and above can play together as a group.

Among other things, the Party Up! event sees the return of Gen 9’s Starter Pokemon as well as the fan-favorite Party Hat Wurmple. So, let’s break down everything this Pokemon Go event has to offer.

According to info from Serebii.net, the Party Up event will begin on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will run until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

At the time of writing, Niantic has yet to officially reveal this event, but we’ll be sure to update this guide when they do.

Pokemon Go Party Up! event features Party Hat Wurmple

Among the return of wild encounters for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the Party Up event also sees the return of Party Hat Wurmple.

This fan-favorite Costumed Pokemon first made its debut during the 2020 Adventure Sync Hatchathon event, so players eager to catch this fun-loving Wurmple should be on the lookout.

Pokemon Go Party Up! Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Gothita*

Solosis*

Morelull*

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk*

Nymble

Pawmi

Smoliv

Tadbulb

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Party Up! Field Research task encounters

Here are the Pokemon that trainers can encounter when completing Field Research tasks:

Hisuian Growlithe*

Wurmple (wearing a party hat)*

Nosepass*

Gothita*

Solosis*

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Party Up! Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in raids during the Party Up event:

One-star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe*

Nosepass*

Dwebble*

Klink*

Lechonk*

Three-star Raids

Rhydon

Pelipper

Gardevoir*

Bombirdier*

Five-star Raids

Terrakion*

Mega Raids

Mega Kenghaskhan*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Party Up! PokeStop Showcases

PokeStop Showcases centered around Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be available during the Party Up event.

Pokemon Go Party Up! Timed & Special Research

The Party Up event will feature both a Timed and Special Research quest.

The event-exclusive Timed Reserach quest will have players complete tasks to earn a Charged TM, a Lucky Egg, a Premium Raid Pass, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe and Party Hat Wurmple.

The Special Research will be a paid quest that sees the return of the Master Ball. It’s important to note that only trainers who did not complete the season-long Timed Investigation quest will be able to receive the Master Ball.

Pokemon Go Party Up! bonuses

Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during the Party Up event:

Up to five Special Trades can be made a day

Two additional Candy for trading Pokemon

Increased chance of receiving Candy XL for trainers level 31 and up

2x XP for winning Raid battles

Additionally, the Pokemon Go Web Store will feature a Seasonal Special Box that trainers can purchase from November 20 to November 24, 2023.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Party Up! event. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

