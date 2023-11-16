Pokemon Go Party Up! event: Costumed Wurmple return, bonuses

Pokemon Go Party Up! event: Costumed Wurmple return, bonusesNiantic
Pokemon Go has revealed the Party Up! event in November 2023, featuring new Raids, PokeStop Showcases, the return of Party Hat Wurmple, and much more. Here’s a breakdown of what trainers can expect.
With Pokemon Go’s 2023 Fashion Week celebration winding down on November 19, 2023, Niantic has announced the next event taking place this month.
Party Up! is another event centered around the new Party Play feature, where up to four trainers level 15 and above can play together as a group.
Among other things, the Party Up! event sees the return of Gen 9’s Starter Pokemon as well as the fan-favorite Party Hat Wurmple. So, let’s break down everything this Pokemon Go event has to offer.
Pokemon Go Party Up! event start & end date
According to info from Serebii.net, the Party Up event will begin on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will run until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 PM local time.
At the time of writing, Niantic has yet to officially reveal this event, but we’ll be sure to update this guide when they do.
Pokemon Go Party Up! event features Party Hat Wurmple
Among the return of wild encounters for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the Party Up event also sees the return of Party Hat Wurmple.
This fan-favorite Costumed Pokemon first made its debut during the 2020 Adventure Sync Hatchathon event, so players eager to catch this fun-loving Wurmple should be on the lookout.
Pokemon Go Party Up! Wild encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:
- Gothita*
- Solosis*
- Morelull*
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk*
- Nymble
- Pawmi
- Smoliv
- Tadbulb
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Party Up! Field Research task encounters
Here are the Pokemon that trainers can encounter when completing Field Research tasks:
- Hisuian Growlithe*
- Wurmple (wearing a party hat)*
- Nosepass*
- Gothita*
- Solosis*
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Party Up! Raids
The following Pokemon will appear in raids during the Party Up event:
One-star Raids
- Hisuian Growlithe*
- Nosepass*
- Dwebble*
- Klink*
- Lechonk*
Three-star Raids
- Rhydon
- Pelipper
- Gardevoir*
- Bombirdier*
Five-star Raids
- Terrakion*
Mega Raids
- Mega Kenghaskhan*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Party Up! PokeStop Showcases
PokeStop Showcases centered around Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be available during the Party Up event.
Pokemon Go Party Up! Timed & Special Research
The Party Up event will feature both a Timed and Special Research quest.
The event-exclusive Timed Reserach quest will have players complete tasks to earn a Charged TM, a Lucky Egg, a Premium Raid Pass, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe and Party Hat Wurmple.
The Special Research will be a paid quest that sees the return of the Master Ball. It’s important to note that only trainers who did not complete the season-long Timed Investigation quest will be able to receive the Master Ball.
Pokemon Go Party Up! bonuses
Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during the Party Up event:
- Up to five Special Trades can be made a day
- Two additional Candy for trading Pokemon
- Increased chance of receiving Candy XL for trainers level 31 and up
- 2x XP for winning Raid battles
Additionally, the Pokemon Go Web Store will feature a Seasonal Special Box that trainers can purchase from November 20 to November 24, 2023.
