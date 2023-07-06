What is the Pokemon Go Plus+? Release date & where to pre-order

The Pokemon Go Plus+ device is a handy accessory that can auto-catch and spin PokeStops when you’re out and about, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

During the special Pokemon Presents stream that took place on February 27 (also known as Pokemon Day), it was revealed that a brand-new Pokemon Go Plus+ device will be released in summer 2023.

This device is an updated version of the original Pokemon Go Plus, with extra capabilities including the ability to function with the long-awaited Pokemon Sleep app.

If you’re wondering what the Pokemon Go Plus+ device actually is or whether you should buy one, here’s everything you need to know.

The Pokemon Company

When is the Pokemon Go Plus+ released?

The Pokemon Go Plus+ device will be released in the United States on July 14, 2023. It will cost $55.

It will then be released in Europe on July 21, 2023. It will cost £49.99.

What is the Pokemon Go Plus+ device?

The Pokemon Go Plus+ is a small device that connects to your mobile phone via Bluetooth.

As the name suggests, it can be paired with your Pokemon Go app to automatically catch Pokemon or spin PokeStops that you pass while out exploring. The main appeal of this device is that you don’t have to check your phone to do this.

One of the big promotional features of the Pokemon Go Plus+ is that you’ll get an exclusive Special Research quest when you pair it with your Pokemon Go account. This will lead to an encounter with Snorlax wearing a nightcap.

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Plus+ will also be compatible with the upcoming Pokemon Sleep app as an optional companion device. It will track your sleep and Pikachu’s voice will let you know when it’s time to go to sleep or wake up.

Differences between Pokemon Go Plus and Pokemon Go Plus+

So what makes the Pokemon Go Plus+ different from the original Pokemon Go Plus?

Well, the main difference is that you can use the new device to throw Great Balls and Ultra Balls, instead of just being able to throw regular Poke Balls. You can do this by pressing a button at the center of the Pokemon Go Plus+ device.

There’s also the fact that you can use the Plus+ with the upcoming Pokemon Sleep app, although this is entirely optional as you can also use your mobile phone to track your sleep if you prefer.

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Plus+ device looks quite different from the original Pokemon Go Plus, taking the form of a small round disc that can be stored in your bag or pocket. The original device looked like a watch so you could wear it around your wrist.

It’s also worth pointing out that the original Pokemon Go Plus device has been notoriously difficult to get hold of in recent years, so you’ll probably have a better chance of getting the new Pokemon Go Plus+ device going forward.

Where to buy the Pokemon Go Plus+

You can pre-order the Pokemon Go Plus+ device from the following retailers:

