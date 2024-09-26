Don’t fight Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom bosses without these best Echoes

These five Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Echoes can make short work of even the toughest bosses, and you won’t want to miss out on them. So, here’s how you can unlock them all, what they do, and how much energy they cost to use.

Zelda can summon over 100 Echoes in Echoes of Wisdom. These monster summons range from deadly Lynels to cute slimes. Despite the sheer quantity of Echoes available to collect, only a handful are truly worth using against dungeon bosses.

After all, the most powerful will help you lay waste to every beastly boss no matter their size. So, here’s the best, most OP Echoes every player should use in their Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom playthrough.

Best Echoes

1. Lynel Echo

Nintendo The Lynel Echo is the best summon in the game.

Energy cost: 6 (5 with energy upgrade)

6 (5 with energy upgrade) Location: Eternal Forest

The Lynel is the best Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It has the highest damage output out of any summon in the game and can kill most non-boss enemies in a single swing of its colossal sword.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the Lynel Echo also has fantastic mobility. This means your enemies won’t be able to avoid taking damage. The Lynel also has plenty of health, which enables it to tank plenty of hits. If you find yourself struggling against one of the game’s bosses, then you’ll definitely want to use the Lynel Echo.

Unlike other Echoes in the game, the Lynel requires a few extra steps before you can unlock it. Be sure to check out our full guide here.

2. Sword Moblin Lv. 3 Echo

Nintendo The Sword Moblin Lv. 3 can block incoming attacks.

Energy cost: 5 (4 with energy upgrade)

5 (4 with energy upgrade) Location: Eternal Forest

Next up on our list is the Sword Moblin Lv. 3. This blue brute comes packed with a gigantic cleaver and tanky shield. Unlike other Echoes on the list, the Sword Moblin is capable of blocking attacks.

This makes it extremely useful during times when you need a beefy distraction. I found myself using the Sword Moblin a lot during boss fights, especially against opponents that had ranged moves.

Just make sure you place the Sword Moblin close to your enemies, as its movement speed isn’t the greatest.

3. Fire Wizzrobe/Ice Wizzrobe/Electric Wizzrobe Echoes

Nintendo Wizzrobes are the best ranged units in the game.

Energy cost: 5 (4 with energy upgrade)

5 (4 with energy upgrade) Locations: Faron Wetlands, Eldin Volcano, Hebra Mountain

The three Wizzrobes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are by far the most useful aerial Echoes in the game. This is because each one comes with an elemental attack, which can make short work of bosses who have fire, ice, and electric weaknesses.

Each Wizzrobe functions exactly the same, in that they will blast their enemy with elemental energy before teleporting away. I recommend spamming your Wizzrobe summons to avoid the lengthy teleport animation between attacks.

4. Peahat Echo

Nintendo Peahat can be acquired early on, provided you have the energy to use it.

Energy cost: 3 (2 with energy upgrade)

3 (2 with energy upgrade) Location: Faron Wetlands

Peahat is essentially the Beyblade of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This oversized plant may not be much to look at, but don’t underestimate its ability to singlehandedly decimate waves of low-level mobs.

When summoned, Peahat will spin its spiky roots and attack all nearby enemies. Be sure to head over to Faron Wetlands and pick up this Echo early to make short work of your enemies. Just be warned that Peahat is very weak to fire so consider using the other options on our list if there happens to be any flames nearby.

5. Chompfin Echo

Nintendo There’s no safer way to swim than having two Chompfins by your side.

Energy cost: 4 (3 with energy upgrade)

4 (3 with energy upgrade) Location: Zora Cove

Despite having a lower energy requirement than the high-damage Lizalfos Lv. 3, the Chompfin takes the crown for the best aquatic Echo. This is because it’s much faster than its scaly counterpart.

Once you place the Chompfin in water, it will hone in on the nearest target and chow down. The lower energy cost also means you’ll be able to spam two at a time, provided you have maxed out Tri.

Now that you know which Echoes you should prioritize, be sure to check out our Echoes of Wisdom outfits guide to ensure you’re killing every boss in style.