How to get Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go

The Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go is more than just a task to complete, it’s a badge of honor. So, here’s how to get the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go.

The All In One #151 Masterwork Research has returned to Pokemon Go, granting trainers an extremely rare and adorable reward for some pretty challenging tasks. One of those tasks will require players to get a Platinum Kanto Medal, leaving many a little confused about how to get hold of one.

So, to help you become the very best in the game, here’s how to earn the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go, as well as some tips on how to catch the rarest Pokemon you’ll need to get hold of this medal as quickly and easily as possible.

How to earn the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go

To earn the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go you’ll need to catch all the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region.

This includes evolutions present in Kanto and of course, the Mythical Mew, which can be pretty tricky to find. We’ve got some tips to help you out below.

How to catch all 151 Kanto region Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Most of the 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region can be caught in the wild, obtained through evolution, or traded with friends. They’ll sometimes have boosted spawns during special events or Spotlight Hours.

Not all of these Kanto Pokemon are easy to get, though, especially when it comes to finding Legendaries and region exclusives.

Here’s a list of tips to help you catch some of the more tricky Kanto creatures in Pokemon Go:

Mew : Complete the A Mythical Discovery Special Research quest (obtained automatically when you reach Level 15).

: Complete the A Mythical Discovery Special Research quest (obtained automatically when you reach Level 15). Mewtwo : Occasionally found in 5-star Raid Battles or after defeating Giovanni.

: Occasionally found in 5-star Raid Battles or after defeating Giovanni. Abra: Spawns in the wild but has an incredibly high flee rate.

Spawns in the wild but has an incredibly high flee rate. Ditto : Disguised as other Pokemon and only reveals itself when caught.

: Disguised as other Pokemon and only reveals itself when caught. Articuno: Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles. Zapdos: Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles. Moltres: Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Occasionally found in 5-Star Raid Battles. Farfetch’d: Region locked to Eastern Asia but spawns globally during some events.

Region locked to Eastern Asia but spawns globally during some events. Kangaskhan : Region locked to Australia but spawns globally during some events.

: Region locked to Australia but spawns globally during some events. Mr. Mime : Region locked to Europe but spawns globally during some events.

: Region locked to Europe but spawns globally during some events. Tauros: Region locked to USA & Canada but spawns globally during some events.

It won’t be easy to get all of these Pokemon, so it’s best to view this Platinum Kanto Medal as a long-term goal rather than something you can quickly obtain.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get hold of the Platinum Kanto Medal in Pokemon Go. While searching for all 151 Pokemon, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

