How to get Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC offers trainers the chance to get a free Hisuian Growlithe in Gen 9. Here’s how trainers can earn this rare Pokemon from the distant past for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC sees a bunch of new and returning Pokemon make their way to Gen 9. However, some may be disappointed to see the lack of Hisuian forms naturally found in Gen 9.

While trainers can bring over Hisuian forms through Pokemon Home, they do not appear in the wild. Fans can also get a Hisuiana Zoroark by purchasing the DLC before October 31, 2023, but this is through a Mystery Gift.

However, players can actually get a Hisuian Growlithe during the Teal Mask, by working with the photographer Perrin. Here’s how trainers can earn their free Hisuian Growlithe in Gen 9.

How to get Hisuian Growlithe in the Teal Mask

The key to getting a Hisuian Growlithe for yourself is by completing Perrin’s questline throughout your journey through Kitakami.

You can find Perrin on the left road leading out of Mossui Town and towards Apple Hills. Perrin will ask you to catch and register 150 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex, which can certainly take a while to do.

The Pokemon Company Perrin is a brand-new character introduced in the Teal Mask DLC.

Once done, you will battle Perrin and help her search for the Bloodmoon Beast. This beast turns out to be a rare form of Ursaluna, which players can catch and add to their team.

After completing the Bloodmoon Ursaluna questline, you will be transported by to Mossui Town, but Perrin will still be available to talk to.

The Pokemon Company

Find Perrin in her usual location and speak to her again and she will thank you for helping her find the Bloodmoon Ursaluna. As a reward for helping her, she will give you a Hisuian Growlithe, which she notes is the “younger brother” of the one she travels with.

