How to get Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Early DLC pre-order bonus

The first Hisuian form from Pokemon Legends Arceus is finally available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is how you can obtain the early pre-order bonus.

Despite being the last mainline game to release before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, none of the Hisuian forms introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus made it into the Gen 9 base game. This was a bit perplexing as they could be found in the game’s code but couldn’t be obtained legitimately.

That is until now. On February 27, a Pokemon Presents revealed two waves of DLC heading for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but they won’t release until later this year. Luckily, there are a few goodies that come along with the DLC that early purchasers can access right away.

Article continues after ad

The first is four uniform sets that allow players to change their outfits for the first time since the games were released. And the second is a one-time redeemable code for a Hisuian Zoroark.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature characters from all previous Generations.

How to obtain Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To claim the limited-time Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will first need to have purchased the DLC Pass for their respective game. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC retails at $34.99 USD and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Next, follow the steps below to redeem the pre-order bonus:

Purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC from the Nintendo eShop You should be provided a unique code on the purchase screen/digital receipt Launch your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet game Select Poke Portal on the X menu Select Mystery Gift Select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet Enter your code Select the Hisuian Zoroark gift It will automatically be added to your Party or Box

The code is available to use immediately and will be available to those who purchase the DLC before October 31, 2023. The code will expire on February 29, 2024.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about redeeming the Hisuian Zoroark early DLC bonus! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet