All Pokemon Home exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While there are only a little over 400 Pokemon in the Paldean regional dex, there are quite a few fan favorites that can be transferred in from Pokemon Home once it’s made compatible.
Entering Generation 9 of the Pokemon franchise, the National Pokedex has grown to include over 1,000 species. And from Pikachu to Orthworm, each one is bound to be someone’s favorite.
But as the dex continues to grow, more and more Pokemon are cut from each new title. As you can imagine, even with a region as large as Paldea, it’d be hard to cram 1,000+ creatures into a single game and for it to feel natural.
Luckily, when Pokemon Home becomes compatible with Gen 9 in 2023, players can transfer over some of their favorite creatures that didn’t make it into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Regional Pokedex. Here is the complete list of transfers that will be available.
What Pokemon can be transferred into Scarlet & Violet from Home?
Here are the 119 Pokemon that aren’t in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s regional dex that can be transferred in via Home:
Gen 1
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mew
- Mewtwo
Gen 2
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Wooper
- Quagsire
Gen 3
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
Gen 4
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Origin Dialga
- Origin Palkia
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Origin Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Electrode
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Lilligant
- White-Striped Basculin
- Hisuian Zorua
- Hisuain Zoroark
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Hisuain Goodra
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
Gen 5
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Tornadus
- Thudurus
- Landorus
- Meloetta
Gen 6
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
Gen 7
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Dexidueye
- Magearna
Gen 8
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzle
- Inteleon
- Perrserker
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Clayrex
And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
