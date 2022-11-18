All Pokemon Home exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

While there are only a little over 400 Pokemon in the Paldean regional dex, there are quite a few fan favorites that can be transferred in from Pokemon Home once it’s made compatible.

Entering Generation 9 of the Pokemon franchise, the National Pokedex has grown to include over 1,000 species. And from Pikachu to Orthworm, each one is bound to be someone’s favorite.

But as the dex continues to grow, more and more Pokemon are cut from each new title. As you can imagine, even with a region as large as Paldea, it’d be hard to cram 1,000+ creatures into a single game and for it to feel natural.

Luckily, when Pokemon Home becomes compatible with Gen 9 in 2023, players can transfer over some of their favorite creatures that didn’t make it into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Regional Pokedex. Here is the complete list of transfers that will be available.

What Pokemon can be transferred into Scarlet & Violet from Home?

Here are the 119 Pokemon that aren’t in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s regional dex that can be transferred in via Home:

Gen 1

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mew

Mewtwo

Gen 2

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Wooper

Quagsire

Gen 3

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Gen 4

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Origin Dialga

Origin Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Origin Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Lilligant

White-Striped Basculin

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuain Zoroark

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuain Goodra

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Decidueye

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Gen 5

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Tornadus

Thudurus

Landorus

Meloetta

Gen 6

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Gen 7

Rowlet

Dartrix

Dexidueye

Magearna

Gen 8

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzle

Inteleon

Perrserker

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Clayrex

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

