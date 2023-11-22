How to get free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released a new free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom in the game. Here’s how to get hold of it.

With the new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC on the horizon, and the Paldean Winds anime garnering plenty of support, it’s clear the games are not slowing down. In fact, thanks to the use of some handy codes and exciting collaborations, The Pokemon Company is gifting players with a few Fighting Tera Type Revavroom from the anime.

So, to ensure you can grab every Pokemon in the game and Catch ’em all, here’s how to get a free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

For more free Pokemon and rewards, take a look at our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom

To get hold of a free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, all you need to do is put in the code: TEAMSTAR.

To do this, simply follow these instructions:

Go to the Poke Portal Select ‘Mystery Gift’ Click ‘Get With Code/Password‘ Type: TEAMSTAR

It’s worth noting that this code will expire on October 31, 2024 so while you have a while to redeem it, you’re best off grabbing it while you remember.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get a free Fighting Tera Type Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While loading up the game, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides and content:

