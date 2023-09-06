How to watch Pokemon: Paldean Winds anime series

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is another anime series from the franchise. Here’s the viewing schedule and all the plot details for the four-episode show.

The Pokemon Company revealed tons of upcoming content during the August 2023 Pokemon Presents. The featured additions included Pokemon Go adding Paldean creatures, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers getting Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2.

The franchise also revealed two more anime series — Path to the Peak and Paldean Winds. While Path to the Peak has aired its fourth and final episode, Paldean Winds has only just begun.

Here’s everything we know about Paldean Winds, including what to expect and how to watch all four episodes.

The schedule for Pokemon: Paldean Winds

The anime is a four-episode series that will air on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The first episode — Breathe Out — went live on September 6, 2023, and focuses on Ohara preparing for her flute concert.

The dates for the four episodes of Paldean Winds are as follows:

Episode 1: September 6, 2023

Episode 2: September 13 2023

Episode 3: September 20, 2023

Episode 4: September 27, 2023

The plot for Pokemon: Paldean Winds

Pokemon: Paldean Winds follows three academy students — Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma — each with their own dreams. Produced by WIT Studio, the anime takes place in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldean region. The studio was also behind the Pokemon: Hisuian Snow web series.

Paldean Winds episodes

Fans can watch Pokemon’s Paldean Winds series below:

Episode 1

Video: