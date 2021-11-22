Can you get Deoxys in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

The Hoenn ‘mon is one of the most popular Legendaries due to its many Formes. But is Deoxys in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and can you catch it?

Generation III saw the introduction of Deoxys and its four Formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each one makes the Legendary take on a different appearance.

Because of this, the DNA Pokemon is coveted by many trainers. With the addition of the National Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, it’s left many wondering whether they can get it.

Is Deoxys in Pokemon BDSP?

The short answer is no, Deoxys is not in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Not at the time of writing anyway. While there are many Legendary Pokemon in the Sinnoh remakes, the Psychic-type is not one of them.

That’s not to say it won’t ever be, though. Players will almost certainly be able to transfer it into their game if they own one in Pokemon Home once connectivity opens up in 2022. No exact date has been given.

You may also be able to get one via online trading as some fans with a hacked Nintendo Switch console have edited their save file to include the ‘mon and they could be trading them.

So far, there’s no word as to whether Deoxys will officially come to BDSP with a future Mystery Gift event like Shaymin and Darkrai. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, though.

For now, you’ll either have to hope you get lucky in a trade with a stranger or wait for Home integration.

Now that you know about Deoxys in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, check out some of our other guides below to become the ultimate Trainer:

