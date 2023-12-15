How to complete the Pokemon quiz & defeat Lacey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

To take on Blueberry Academy Elite Four member Lacey, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk players will need to complete her Elite Trial. Here’s how to complete the Pokemon quiz challenge and defeat Lacey.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk expansion adds Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four as a new challenge to take on.

One of them is Lacey, a Fairy-type specialist and the #3 ranked trainer at Blueberry Academy. You’ll find her in the Coastal Biome, not far from where your Terarium adventure started. However, you’ll need to complete an Elite Trial before you can battle her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete the Pokemon quiz trial and defeat Lacey.

How to complete Elite Four Lacey’s Pokemon quiz challenge

The Pokemon Company

Lacey’s challenge is a quiz that tests your Pokemon knowledge. These questions relate to Pokemon anatomy and are answered with a point-and-click mechanic. Once Lacey asks the question, simply click on the correct body part to respond.

Here are the answers:

Cheeks Eyes The Sinistea in the middle The Minior on the far righthand side Tummy

Getting any question wrong too many times will trigger a battle against another student.

How to defeat BB League Elite Four’s Lacey in The Indigo Disk

The Pokemon Company

Now that the Trial is over, you’ll be able to challenge Lacey to a double battle. Her team is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Type Level Granbull Fairy 78 Whimsicott Grass/Fairy 78 Slowbro (Galarian form) Poison/Psychic 79 Primarina Water/Fairy 79 Alcremie Fairy 79 Excadrill Ground/Steel (Fairy Tera Type) 80

Lacey’s team is pretty high level, like other Blueberry Academy trainers, so you’ll want to come prepared.

Article continues after ad

Fairy-type Pokemon are weak to Poison and Steel-type moves. As for Galarian Slowbro, it’s weak to Ground, Ghost, and Dark.

Lacey’s Whimsicott has a Focus Sash, so you won’t be able to take it out in one hit, and her Galarian Slowbro has the ability Quick Draw, which will sometimes allow it to move first.

Article continues after ad

Once defeated, Lacey will give you the TM for Alluring Voice.

That’s all you need to know about completing the Pokemon quiz challenge and defeating BB League Elite Four member Lacey. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | How to complete the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge | How to complete the Flying Time Elite Trial