How to complete the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Before you can fight Blueberry Academy Elite Four Member Crispin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll have to complete an Elite Trial. Here’s how to complete the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge and defeat Crispin.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk expansion presents players with new challenges, such as Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four.

One of the new Elite Four members is Crispin, who is ranked #5 for the entire school. Like others in the DLC, the Fire-type trainer is pretty strong, but before players can even think about challenging him, they’ll have to complete his Elite Trial: the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge.

Here’s how to complete this Trial and defeat Crispin.

How to complete Elite Four Crispin’s Spicy Sandwich challenge

As its name suggests, Crispin’s Elite Trial requires you to make a spicy sandwich. However, you won’t be able to use any ingredients you already have. Instead, you’ll need to talk to, battle, and trade with other trainers in the area to get what you need to make the sandwich.

Here’s the ideal order for completing this challenge:

Defeat Trainer Julienne to get Potato Salad Trade the Potato Salad for Onion, Cucumber, and Prosciutto Trade the Cucumber for Chili Sauce Defeat Trainer Carmela to get Mayonnaise Answer a trivia question (the answer is “Mayonnaise”) Trade the Mayonnaise for Egg, Olive Oil, and Vinegar Trade the Egg for Chorizo Trade Vinegar for Mustard Trade Prosciutto and Olive Oil for Jalapeño (Optional) Battle for or purchase Jalapeño from the trainer behind the rock

There are a couple of trainers who let you choose between different ingredients. If you happen to pick the wrong one, you can speak to them again to trade.

Once you have the ingredients you need – Chili Sauce, Mustard, Jalapeño, and Chorizo – return to Crispin and prepare the sandwich.

How to defeat BB League Elite Four’s Crispin in The Indigo Disk

Now you’ll be able to challenge Crispin to a double battle. His team is as follows:

Pokemon Type Level Talonflame Fire/Flying 77 Rotom (Heat form) Electric/Fire 77 Camerupt Fire/Ground 78 Exeggutor (Kantoian) Grass/Psychic 78 Magmortar Fire 78 Blaziken Fire/Fighting (Fire Tera Type) 79

As with all of Blueberry Academy’s trainers, Crispin uses some pretty high-level Pokemon, so come prepared.

As a Fire-type specialist, Crispin’s team is largely vulnerable to Water and Rock moves. Ground is also super effective, but be sure to consider the specific Pokemon’s secondary typing and ability; Talonflame and Rotom are completely immune to Ground-type moves.

Once defeated, Crispin will give you the TM for Temper Flare.

That’s all you need to know about completing the Spicy Sandwich challenge and defeating BB League Elite Four member Crispin. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

