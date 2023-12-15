How to complete the Flying Time Elite Trial in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Before you can fight Blueberry Academy Elite Four Member Amarys in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll have to complete an Elite Trial. Here’s how to complete the Flying Time challenge and defeat Amarys.

To progress through The Indigo Disk’s story, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to challenge Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four.

One of the new Elite Four members is Amarys. This Steel-type specialist is located in the Canyon Biome and is ranked #4 for the entire Academy. She’s pretty strong, but before you can battle her, you’ll need to complete an Elite Trial.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete the Flying Time challenge and defeat Amarys.

How to complete Elite Four Amarys’ Flying Time Trial

The Pokemon Company

Amarys’ Elite Trial introduces players to the Flying Time Trial, one of The Indigo Disk’s new mini-games. In it, the player has to fly on Koraidon or Miraidon through a set course and make it to the finish line in a set amount of time.

This particular course is pretty simple. The game gives you 30 seconds to make it to the end, but flying through Magnemite rings gives you an extra 3 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Going through them gives you a helpful cushion if you fall behind, but given how straightforward this course is – and how many rings there are – you’ll likely complete the Trial with more time than you started with.

Article continues after ad

After defeating Amarys, you’ll be able to complete Flying Time Trials whenever you want to earn rewards and unlock more challenging Trials.

How to defeat BB League Elite Four’s Amarys in The Indigo Disk

The Pokemon Company

Once the trial is done, you’ll be able to challenge Amarys to a double battle. Her team is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Type Level Dugtrio (Alolan form) Ground/Steel 78 Skarmory Steel/Flying 78 Scizor Bug/Steel 79 Reuniclus Psychic 79 Empoleon Water/Steel 79 Metagross Steel/Psychic (Steel Tera Type) 80

As with all of Blueberry Academy’s trainers, Crispin uses some pretty high-level Pokemon, so come prepared.

Steel-type Pokemon are weak to Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves, so bring Pokemon that can take advantage of those vulnerabilities. Don’t rely solely on one of those, though, as many of Amarys’ Pokemon have secondary typings that counter those weaknesses.

Article continues after ad

It’s also good to bring a Ghost or Dark-type in to handle Reuniclus and Metagross’ Psychic typing (Psychic’s Bug weakness is neutralized by Metagross’ Steel-typing).

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Dugtrio has a Focus Sash meaning you won’t be able to take it down in a single hit. It also has the ability Tangling Hair, which lowers your Pokemon’s Speed if you use a move on it that makes contact.

Once defeated, Amarys will give you the TM for Hard Press.

That’s all you need to know about completing the Flying Time challenge and defeating BB League Elite Four member Amarys. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | How to complete the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge