All Terarium Biomes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Blueberry Academy’s main attraction is the underwater Terarium, a place that recreates outside biomes, filled with a plethora of new Pokemon for you to catch in The Indigo Disk DLC. Here’s all you need to know about the four different areas this magnificent place offers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Indigo Disk is the last push of new content – that we know of – that Game Freak will give to Scarlet & Violet’s Gen 9. As such, they did their best to make it a spectacular sendoff.

This expansion takes you to the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student. There, you’ll have the chance to explore the Terarium, a huge area where countless iconic Pokemon from previous generations live.

Divided into four zones, and with a central plaza where you can heal your Pokemon, this underwater technological marvel is the place where you’ll spend most of your time during your Indigo Disk adventure. Here’s a look at each biome the Terarium has in store.

All four Terarium Biomes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Every area in the Terarium offers a different terrain with unique weather, distinct landscapes, and of course, particular Pokemon spawns.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

If you’re worried because you don’t know which biome to start with, don’t worry. No matter which one you begin with, the decision will have no impact at all on the game’s narrative. Just pick the one you like the most.

However, the story does lean towards the Coastal Biome, as it is the place where your first class will take place.

Subtropical Savannah Biome

A large and open grassland that resembles the African savannah. This area has a hot and dry climate, perfect for Fire, Grass, and Normal-type Pokemon to inhabit.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Tropical Coastal Biome

Thanks to the extreme amount of water this area has, you’ll be able to find a vast amount of Water-type Pokemon, including Alolan forms.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Snowy Polar Biome

A frigid area where Icy-type Pokemon and cold-lovers monsters will spawn endlessly.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Craggy Canyon Biome

An arid and rocky terrain with rocks and elevations, perfect for Ground, Rock, Flying, and Steel-type Pokemon.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

