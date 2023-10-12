Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 2.0.2 patch notes: Trainer bug, Pokemon Home fix, more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have received the 2.0.2 update, which fixes a handful of major bugs, Pokemon Home issues, and more.

Like most modern games, The Pokemon Company has continued to update Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with new content like Tera Raids, DLC, and general patches.

Although Scarlet & Violet’s patches have become fairly few and far between, fans did know a new patch was coming soon thanks to Nintendo’s official website.

Now, update 2.0.2 is live and the patch comes with a handful of helpful bug fixes, some fixes to Pokemon Home, and more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this most recent Scarlet & Violet patch.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 2.0.2 patch notes

This is the first patch since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion was released. As such, one of the bug fixes includes content surrounding the Teal Mask.

Specifically, a bug made it so that when players battled specific trainers, like the Ogre Clan members of Kitakami, their victories would not be recorded. This would lock trainers out of certain items or even story progress in some cases.

Additionally, this patch fixed an issue with Pokemon Home and transferred certain special Pokemon from the mobile game Pokemon Go into Pokemon Home.

Fans can read the full patch notes listed below:

Under certain conditions, victories against the NPC Trainers scattered across the game world may not have been recorded. As a result, the rewards players could earn by winning a certain number of battles — such as from Pokémon League representatives in the Paldea region or Ogre Clan members in the land of Kitakami — were not obtainable. This bug has been fixed, so players who experienced this issue can now challenge affected NPC Trainers again to record their victories and subsequently receive any eligible rewards.

It was not previously possible to transfer certain special Pokémon to Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet via Pokémon HOME if those Pokémon were brought into Pokémon HOME from Pokémon GO, even if a Pokémon of the same species had already been obtained in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet prior to version 1.3.2. This bug has been fixed, and the issue has been resolved.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

One of the other bug fixes implemented through 2.0.2 surrounded an instance where the game would crash during the Paradise Protection Protocol battle if trainers had already registered Koraidon or Miraidon to their Pokedex.

This bug fix was spotted by a Twitter/X user called mattyoukhana_. While Nintendo didn’t go into detail about what other bug fixes the patch may have included, hopefully, the overall gameplay experience is a bit smoother.

For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content, check out our coverage here.