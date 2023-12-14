How to change throwing style in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC gives trainers the opportunity to change their Poke Ball throwing style. Here’s how to unlock this ability and where trainers can change it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has finally arrived, and players are already diving into all the new content added to the Gen 9 games.

This second DLC wave brings an all-new story set at the Blueberry Academy in Unova. While attending this new school, trainers can join a new club and complete quests to unlock cosmetic features.

One of those cosmetic features is the ability to change Poke Ball throwing styles, which adds a bit of unique flair to each trainer. Here’s how fans can unlock this ability and change their throwing style in the Indigo Disk expansion.

How to unlock new throwing styles in the Indigo Disk

Thankfully, unlocking the ability to change your Poke Ball throwing style is easy, but it can only be done through the Indigo Disk DLC. That means trainers will have to have purchased the Gen 9 expansion and traveled to Blueberry Academy themselves.

Players will be able to unlock the ability to change throwing styles by completing a few main story objectives. Specifically, trainers will meet the Blueberry Academy Elite Four member Drayton, who will allow you to join the BB League club.

The Pokemon Company During an early story mission, Drayton will give players a tutorial that lets them change their throwing style.

After a brief tutorial introducing BP, or Battle Points, and how to spend them, Drayton will tell you to support the Baseball Club with BP.

Completing this tutorial allows trainers to change their throwing style from that point forward.

How to change throwing styles in the Indigo Disk

After completing the tutorial quest through Drayton, you will be able to change throwing styles at any time.

To do so, head to the PC in the clubroom, choose ‘Contribute BP,’ and look for a green, 10 BP request from Mitch on the Baseball Club. After paying 10 BP, you can switch to any throwing style you’ve already unlocked.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can change their throwing style by spending 10 BP through the PC in the League Club room.

Should trainers want more options, Mitch will send out further requests of varying BP levels that offer different throwing styles.

For example, one 150 BP request will unlock the Twirling Style and Ninja Style. Keep an eye on the PC in the League Club room to see if any new Poke Ball throwing styles are available as you progress through the Indigo Disk expansion.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about changing throwing styles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC! For more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides check out the links below:

