Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player reveals “perfect” in-game cosplay of iconic character

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player managed to design the “perfect” in-game cosplay for an iconic Cartoon Network character.

The character creator for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet lets players build their Pokemon Trainer to their specifications. A variety of options for the protagonist’s eyes, hair, make-up, clothes, and more lets users run wild with ideas.

Of course, some prefer to keep things simple and model their playable hero after themselves or other in-universe characters. But people like to go above and beyond by having their Trainer cosplay pop culture figures.

One person who followed the latter trend took it upon themselves to model their Pokemon hero after a classic Cartoon Network character.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has their Trainer cosplay Johnny Bravo

A Reddit user recently shared their Johnny Bravo-inspired Trainer design for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It’s about as close to the Cartoon Network hero as the player could get it, complete with the big hair and dark-colored sunglasses.

The Redditor shared specifics on how they captured the look, with the following comment: “Hair: Clavell when you have him at Blueberry… Drayton Shoes: Ryme at Blueberry; Gloves: Geeta at Blueberry; Glasses: Veracidad in Lavincia.”

Repeat mentions of the game’s Blueberry Academy suggest players can only achieve this fashionable ensemble by owning The Indigo Disk DLC.

Several users in the thread applauded the original poster on their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainer’s impressive Johnny Bravo cosplay. “WHOAH MAMA,” someone commented, invoking the character’s popular catchphrases. “HOO-HAH-HUUUUH. Man, I’m pretty,” another person joked.

Further down the thread, a user praised the look as “the best character design in-game.” It seems the hairdo from Indigo Disk’s Clive character is the selling point for most.

There’s no telling what other interesting Trainers may come out of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s character creator as time goes on.