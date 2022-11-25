Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Metal Coat is an essential evolution item for Scyther in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve got all the details you need about its location and how to use it.

While most Pokemon evolve naturally as they level up in Scarlet & Violet, some creatures require a helping hand from a special item. This could be an Evolution Stone or a seemingly random held item.

One of these items is the Metal Coat, which is required to evolve Scyther into Scizor. If you’re wondering where to find a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll find the answers you need below.

How to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The easiest way to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to purchase one for ₽3000 from the Delibird Presents store in Levincia.

It seems that this item is only available to purchase in Levincia. If you fast-travel to the Pokemon Center on the northern side of the city, the Delibird Presents store should be opposite and to the left.

It might be possible to get a Metal Coat in the wild or as a reward for winning Tera Raid Battles (we’re not sure about this yet), but purchasing one from a Delibird Presents store is the only guaranteed method.

What is the Metal Coat used for in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The main reason to hunt down a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is that it’s required to evolve Scyther into Scizor.

In order to complete this unique evolution process, you’ll need to give your favorite Scyther a Metal Coat to hold and trade it with another trainer. It will evolve automatically and can then be traded back to you.

You can also simply use your Metal Coat as a held item for your favorite Steel-type Pokemon in the game, as it will boost the power of Steel-type attacks in battle.

