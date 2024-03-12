How to get Zarude in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Zarude is coming back to Pokemon Go after years of waiting. So, here’s how to get Zarude in Pokemon Go and whether you can be lucky enough to grab a Shiny version.

Pokemon Go is ever-changing, with new events, challenges, features, and creatures joining the free-to-play game regularly. As such, and with so many Pokemon yet to join the title, many fans can get a little lost when trying to find their favorite Pokemon or the most powerful for those battles.

Zarude is one such ‘mon. The Mythical creature often feels exactly like a myth with its elusive nature throughout the game and has led many players to wonder how they can actually catch Zarude in Pokemon Go.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to catch Zarude in Pokemon Go and whether you’ll be lucky enough to catch a Shiny.

How to catch Zarude in Pokemon Go

Zarude will be available to catch during the Pokemon Go World of Wonders event, Verdant Wonders. The event takes place between March 21-25 from 10 am to 8 pm local time, so you won’t have long to bag this extremely rare Pokemon.

However, to actually get hold of Zarude in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to purchase a Special Research ticket ($7.99) so you can gain the quests that will grant you its encounter. Thankfully, as soon as you get hold of the Special Research you can complete it at any time.

Is Shiny Zarude available in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately no, Shiny Zarude is not available in Pokemon Go yet.

However, that’s not to say that the form will never appear in the game. If it does get announced, we will update this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

