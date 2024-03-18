How to get Swablu in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

This fan-favorite Flying-type from Hoenn can be caught in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch Swablu and if the Gen 3 Pokemon can be shiny or not.

The Gen 3 entered into the mainline series – Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, and later Emerald – introduced 135 new Pokemon for trainers to discover, catch, and train.

Years on many of these have become fan favorite designs, playing a big role in Pokemon Go like Kyogre, Metagross, and Deoxys. Amongst these is Swablu, an adorable little bird that has the potential to Mega Evolve into a powerful Dragon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Swablu including how to catch one and if it’s possible to find a rare Shiny version.

How to catch Swablu in Pokemon Go

As is the case with most Pokemon, Swablu can be encountered in the wild. It can also appear in 1-Star Raids and has previously featured as a Special Research reward on several occasions.

Its spawn rate in the wild is significantly boosted during events such as Weather Week 2024 as well as when Windy weather is active in your area.

Can Swablu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Just like its evolution Altaria, Swablu can appear in its Shiny form. This has been the case since the Cotton Bird Pokemon was first introduced to Pokemon Go in February 2018.

Keep in mind to evolve Swablu into Altaria you’ll need 400 Candy, so those wanting to evolve their Shiny Swablu should catch lots of regular ones too so that they can evolve it right away once a Shiny variant shows up.

Now you know everything about Swablu in Pokemon Go. While you hunt down that rare Shiny consider checking out our other content to further improve your gameplay:

