How to catch Entei, Raikou, Suicune in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can add the dogs to their team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Entei, Suicune, and Raikou in BDSP, including location and prerequisites.

Making their game debut in Gold and Silver for the Game Boy Color in 1999, the Legendary Beast trio has some of the most interesting lore in the series. They are said to have been resurrected by Ho-Oh, turning them into the forms they have today.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you can have the dogs in your Party. Though, to do so, you need to have completed some very specific conditions first.

How to get Entei, Raikou & Suicune in Pokemon BDSP

Unfortunately for Shining Pearl players, the Legendary trio is Brilliant Diamond exclusive, meaning you need to trade for them if you have the other version. Pearl’s counterpart is the Legendary Kanto birds.

In Pearl, you can’t get the Pokemon until you have defeated the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, and obtained the National Pokedex. You also need to unlock Ramanas Park – take a look at our guide for how to do this. Follow the steps below to get Raikou, Suicune, and Entei in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl:

Talk to the Ramanas Park receptionist and buy the Discovery Slate three times. Catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. You need Mysterious Shards to do this, which you find when digging in the Grand Underground. It costs either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards for a Slate. Once you’ve got the Regi trio, buy the Johto Slate three times to encounter and catch Entei, Raikou, and Suicune in the Johto Room.

